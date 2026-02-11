LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Gurugram faces a grim pattern as three young corporate workers die by suicide within days. Manager Varun Shankar jumped from an office building, while Kiran NH and Kalpana NH hanged themselves at home, leaving no notes. The incidents highlight rising distress among the city’s young professionals.

Gurugram Shock: Three Young Corporate Workers Die by Suicide in Office and Homes
Gurugram Shock: Three Young Corporate Workers Die by Suicide in Office and Homes

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 04:08:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

The rapid urban expansion of Gurugram has developed a negative atmosphere after several young corporate workers suffered fatal accidents.

Three distinct suicide cases have emerged in the city within a brief period, which shows an alarming pattern that affects Millennium City workers.

The city witnessed a wave of suicide cases, which began when its office workers jumped from high-rise buildings and ended when they took their own lives in their home environments.

You Might Be Interested In

Managerial Fatality

A tragic event took place in Sector 49 when Varun Shankar, a 34-year-old manager from Bengaluru, supposedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of an IT park building.

The local business area experienced a major disruption when the incident took place at 4 AM on Tuesday. Shankar established his professional path through his work at the private company, yet he did not leave behind any suicide note, which forced investigators to depend on his digital activities and workplace socializing.

The police in the area obtained office CCTV footage to recreate the events that occurred before the fall took place. Authorities started examining his mobile records because they had no immediate reasons to investigate his personal or work-related problems, which prevented his family from claiming his body at the mortuary.

Residential Distress

The residential areas of Sohna and Badshahpur became the site of the tragedy when two young women died in their residential locations.

Kiran NH 26 worked for a foreign company, and her brother found her deceased body at their GLS Society apartment. Kiran NH 26 worked for a foreign company, and her brother found her deceased body at their GLS Society apartment. Kalpana NH 23 from Nepal died in her Badshahpur PG rental unit, which she had just rented three days before her death.

The two cases involved victims who hanged themselves from ceiling fans while leaving no suicide notes behind. The young workers demonstrate single distress episodes, which create a hidden emergency in the city’s residential and industrial zones.

Also Read: Three Wives, 2015 Suicide: Shocking New Revelations About Ghaziabad Girls’ Father Take Case in Chilling New Direction

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: corporate deathsGurugram suicideyoung professionals

RELATED News

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Goods Escape Extra 25% Tariff As US Customs Issues New Rule, Boosting Exports And Trade Ties

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

Evil Nun, Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow And More: Cops Seek Ban On These 5 Online Games After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide

Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

LATEST NEWS

Sarasota Shooting Shock: Five People Shot In Violent Fallcrest Circle Incident As Deputies Rush Scene For Overnight Investigation

Happy Promise Day 2026: 50+ Sweet Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Seal Forever Promises With Your Special Someone

PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan’s 74, Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

What Is Rajpal Yadav’s Net Worth? Actor Lands In Tihar Jail In Rs. 9 Crore Debt Case Depsite Owning Ancestral Property And Agricultural Land

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident
Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident
Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident
Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

QUICK LINKS