Home > India > Three Wives, 2015 Suicide: Shocking New Revelations About Ghaziabad Girls' Father Take Case In Chilling New Direction

Three Wives, 2015 Suicide: Shocking New Revelations About Ghaziabad Girls’ Father Take Case In Chilling New Direction

The deaths of three underage sisters in a Ghaziabad high-rise have exposed deep family discord. Police found a diary revealing emotional isolation, financial stress, and unusual family dynamics involving the father’s three marriages. Past incidents are under probe.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 7, 2026 23:20:16 IST

Three Wives, 2015 Suicide: Shocking New Revelations About Ghaziabad Girls’ Father Take Case In Chilling New Direction

The fatal incident that killed three underage girls at their Ghaziabad high-rise residence has revealed the existence of serious problems within their home life.

The investigators who work to reconstruct the last moments of the 16-, 14-, and 11-year-old siblings have discovered a story about their family life, which includes unusual home environments and their family’s past problems.

The sisters who allegedly jumped from their ninth-floor balcony wrote a nine-page diary, which showed their deep separation from their mother and their strong obsession with specific cultural elements.

Family Dynamics

The police investigation of the girls’ father revealed that he maintained an unconventional marriage structure with three wives who were biological sisters.

The first marriage failed to produce any children after 18 years of marriage, which led the father to marry his wife’s younger sisters. The first wife gave birth to the eldest victim, while the second wife had two biological daughters who became victims.

The evidence shows that the sisters had divided emotional attachments to their father because their suicide note failed to mention their three mothers. The household experienced increased internal conflict because they faced major financial difficulties that began after the 2020 pandemic.

Historical Precedents

The investigators are analyzing the father’s background through his relationships with his extended family members and his personal history, which includes a 2015 incident that involved a previous partner who lived with him.

The woman reportedly died after falling from the roof in Rajendra Nagar, which now leads investigators to check whether domestic unrest has existed as a continuous problem.

Cybercrime teams currently attempt to retrieve data from the family’s sold mobile phones because they need to obtain specific app communications that the girls recorded in their diary.

The police investigation currently centers on how the father describes his daughters’ online activities while they investigate the existence of “family discord,” which controlled their everyday existence.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 11:20 PM IST
