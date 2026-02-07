What Is The 35-Year-Old Case? Patna Police Reach MP Pappu Yadav’s Home For Arrest Shocker After Decades-Old Twist

The police from the Patna police department entered Independent MP Pappu Yadav’s house, which started a major political crisis in Bihar.

The authorities sought to take the Purnea parliamentarian into custody regarding a legal matter dating back three and a half decades.

The situation at Yadav’s Mandiri locality house became tense when the MP faced off against the officers who wore plain clothes and demanded that they leave while he promised to turn himself in to court the next day.

Arrest Warrant

The main reason for police operations exists because an MP/MLA court in Patna issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The legal order originated from a 1995 case in which Yadav did not appear in court as required, which resulted in the judiciary demanding his physical presence.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma stated that the police were carrying out a judicial order that remained active from a previous court ruling.

The complete details about the incident that took place thirty-five years ago remain hidden because of ongoing legal battles, but the current situation developed as a result of the MP’s continuous failure to appear at scheduled hearings, which changed the status of the case from inactive to active investigation.

Political Vendetta

Pappu Yadav has strongly disputed the police attack that followed him as a deliberate political operation by the government authorities.

The MP suggests that the timing is not coincidental, as he has recently been a vocal critic of the Nitish Kumar government, particularly regarding the handling of a high-profile NEET aspirant’s death.

Yadav claims that the government has revived a dormant case from the 1990s against him because they want to stop him from protesting, and they want to keep him from working in Parliament. He presents the arrest attempt as an official power misuse because he wants to show that the legal conflict involves his fight against government forces that operate through state institutions.

