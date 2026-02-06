LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > India > ₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Chhattisgarh DSP Kalpana Verma has been suspended after a probe found irregular financial transactions, WhatsApp chats, and alleged misuse of office.

DSP Kalpana Verma (IMAGE: X)
DSP Kalpana Verma (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 6, 2026 14:56:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

On Thursday, February 5, the Chhattisgarh government suspended DSP Kalpana Verma, effective immediately. She was posted in Dantewada district.

The Home (Police) Department acted after a preliminary inquiry turned up serious allegations against her.

Chhattisgarh Government Suspends DSP Kalpana Verma

The suspension order laid out the details. Investigators found oddities in her financial transactions, inconsistencies in the statements she gave, and WhatsApp chats connected to the case.

You Might Be Interested In

The inquiry accused her of abusing her official position, making illegal financial gains, and accumulating assets far beyond her means, in violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules of 1965.

While suspended, Verma’s headquarters shifts to the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur. She still gets a subsistence allowance, as per the rules.

Raipur Businessman’s Complaint Leads to Suspension

This whole episode started with a dispute between Verma and a Raipur-based businessman named Deepak Tandon. The government ordered an Additional SP-level inquiry, which led to a hefty 1,500-page report. The findings were serious.

Sources say the inquiry uncovered WhatsApp conversations between Verma and Tandon, where she allegedly shared sensitive, confidential police information. Officials see this as a major breach, considering it involves leaking police intelligence.

Chhattisgarh DSP Under Fire

Tandon had earlier accused Verma of extorting about 2.5 crore from him since 2021, claiming she used a “love trap.”

According to him, she took about 2 crore in cash, a luxury car, a diamond ring worth 12 lakh, gold jewellery worth 5 lakh, and other pricey gifts. He says that despite his complaints, the car and jewellery are still with her.

On top of that, Tandon claims large sums were taken under the pretext of opening a hotel in the name of Verma’s brother, and he’s demanding a separate investigation into this.

After reviewing the inquiry’s report, the state government decided to suspend DSP Kalpana Verma and start disciplinary action. 

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor Chat Leak Claim: Real Or Fake? TMC MP Files FIRs Against X Handles For Fake Sexual Content

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ChhattisgarhDSP Kalpana Vermalatest crime newslatest india news

RELATED News

Who Is Prashant Kishor’s Wife Dr Jahnavi Das? All About The Doctor Turned Politician – Know How Their Love Story Began During A UN Trip

Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor Leaked Chats Real Or Fake? TMC MP Files FIRs Against X Handles – Check What’s The Controversy

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s Dance With RCB’s Teammates Goes Viral After Team’s Second WPL Title Win

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Flagged As A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

‘Ankhe Kholiye Khanna Ji’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Intimate Dance Video With Awez Darbar, Netizens Pass Nasty Comments | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

‘Hands Off, Tech On’: Dubai Introduces Driverless Taxis As Sheikh Hamdan Takes First Ride; Check Details And Public Availability

MRF Q3 FY26 Results: Profit Doubles to ₹692 Cr, Stock Surges 8% on Strong Performance, Dividend Declared

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Face Authentication Mandatory, Attempt Rules Revised

Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai and Saurabh Varma Esteemed Jury Members for Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested After Hit-And-Run; Superstar Who Appeared in Over 400 Films Released on Bail- Watch Crash Video

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected
₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected
₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected
₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

QUICK LINKS