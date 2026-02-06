₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

On Thursday, February 5, the Chhattisgarh government suspended DSP Kalpana Verma, effective immediately. She was posted in Dantewada district.

The Home (Police) Department acted after a preliminary inquiry turned up serious allegations against her.

Chhattisgarh Government Suspends DSP Kalpana Verma

The suspension order laid out the details. Investigators found oddities in her financial transactions, inconsistencies in the statements she gave, and WhatsApp chats connected to the case.

The inquiry accused her of abusing her official position, making illegal financial gains, and accumulating assets far beyond her means, in violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules of 1965.

While suspended, Verma’s headquarters shifts to the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur. She still gets a subsistence allowance, as per the rules.

Raipur Businessman’s Complaint Leads to Suspension

This whole episode started with a dispute between Verma and a Raipur-based businessman named Deepak Tandon. The government ordered an Additional SP-level inquiry, which led to a hefty 1,500-page report. The findings were serious.

Sources say the inquiry uncovered WhatsApp conversations between Verma and Tandon, where she allegedly shared sensitive, confidential police information. Officials see this as a major breach, considering it involves leaking police intelligence.

Chhattisgarh DSP Under Fire

Tandon had earlier accused Verma of extorting about 2.5 crore from him since 2021, claiming she used a “love trap.”

According to him, she took about 2 crore in cash, a luxury car, a diamond ring worth 12 lakh, gold jewellery worth 5 lakh, and other pricey gifts. He says that despite his complaints, the car and jewellery are still with her.

On top of that, Tandon claims large sums were taken under the pretext of opening a hotel in the name of Verma’s brother, and he’s demanding a separate investigation into this.

After reviewing the inquiry’s report, the state government decided to suspend DSP Kalpana Verma and start disciplinary action.

