Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor Chat Leak Claim: Real Or Fake? TMC MP Files FIRs Against X Handles For Fake Sexual Content

Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor Chat Leak Claim: Real Or Fake? TMC MP Files FIRs Against X Handles For Fake Sexual Content

Mahua Moitra has filed multiple FIRs against multiple X accounts for spreading what she calls fake sexual material. The TMC MP reacted to the circulation of unverified screenshots allegedly linked to her and Prashant Kishor. She warned that anyone reposting or commenting on the alleged chats would also face criminal consequences.

Alleged Mahua Moitra Prashant Kishor chat screenshots go viral; authenticity unverified as TMC MP files FIRs. Photo: ANI.
Alleged Mahua Moitra Prashant Kishor chat screenshots go viral; authenticity unverified as TMC MP files FIRs. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 6, 2026 13:31:33 IST

Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor Chat Leak Claim: Real Or Fake? TMC MP Files FIRs Against X Handles For Fake Sexual Content

The screenshots of alleged chats between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor are trending on social media. But the big questions remain: are the screenshots circulating online real, and why is the issue gaining so much traction at this time? At the time of publishing this report, NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of these screenshots and messages. 

There is no information available about the sender and the receiver of the texts. Neither is it mentioned on the screenshots going viral. It is also not known who ‘leaked’ these alleged chats. The whole story so far is unverified. 

What Is Inside The Alleged Mahua Moitra, Prashant Kishor Chat?

The viral images claim to show screenshots from an iCloud account bearing the email ID ‘prashantkishor@icloud.com’.  

However, the identity of the other person in the alleged conversation could not be ascertained. The source of the screenshots also remains unknown.

Despite the lack of verification, several social media users have attributed the chats to Mahua Moitra and  Prashant Kishor.

Mahua Moitra, Prashant Kishor Alleged Chat Leak: TMC MP Files FIRs For Fake Sexual Content

On February 4, Mahua Moitra filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against multiple X accounts for sharing and reposting what she described as fabricated and leaked chats.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Mr @HardeepSPuri, tell your ‘people’ they will face FIRs & criminal action under BNS ASAP for fake sexual content on X. Wheeling, dealing opportunistic bullies hobnobbing with sexual predators don’t make India proud.”

In another post, Moitra shared screenshots of the X handles against whom FIRs had been filed and added, “Few of the handles against which FIRs were filed. Anyone else reposting/spreading fabricated news will face criminal proceedings.”

She also indicated that FIRs would be filed against individuals commenting on or reporting the alleged chats.

What Grok Said About The Alleged Mahua Moitra, Prashant Kishor Chats

An X user asked Grok about the legitimacy of the chats.

Grok responded, “the rumored chats are unverified WhatsApp screenshots circulating on X, allegedly showing TMC MP Mahua Moitra asking Prashant Kishor for a kiss (“Kiss bhejiye. Please”) with him replying 😊. No credible sources confirm authenticity – likely satire or memes. Mahua has filed an FIR over related posts. Treat with caution.”

When an X user sought her comments directly on the matter, Moitra said, “FIR being filed against every handle. Police will summon them & they will face consequences for spreading fabricated content. I don’t need to give tippani.”

NewsX will update this copy if and when the authorities and parties involved release any information related to the alleged chat leaks. So far, the NewsX verdict is that the chats are fake.

DISCLAIMER: The authenticity of the chats remains unverified.

Also Read: West Bengal Budget: As Polls Near, Mamata Govt Announces ₹500 Monthly Increase in Lakshmi Bhandar- What We Know About the ‘Women-Friendly’ Scheme

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 1:31 PM IST
