Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

Varanasi: Tension flared in Varanasi’s busy Daalmandi area on Monday after a shopkeeper allegedly set his own building on fire to protest an ongoing road-widening and demolition drive, triggering panic in the densely populated locality.

Fire Erupts During Demolition Drive

The incident took place around noon when municipal corporation and district administration teams were carrying out demolitions of structures marked for removal. Officials had begun action on 21 buildings and demolished five shops when, according to eyewitnesses, a shopkeeper climbed onto the roof with petrol and set the premises ablaze. Thick flames and smoke quickly spread, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation in the crowded market area.

Emergency Response, Area Cordon Off

Fire brigade teams, police personnel and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot. The Additional District Magistrate (City) is personally overseeing the situation. It reportedly took some time to control the blaze. As women were said to be inside the building at the time of the incident, authorities immediately cordoned off the area and evacuated workers and residents to avert casualties.

Accused On The Run, Protests Continue

The shopkeeper fled after starting the fire, and police have launched a search operation to arrest him. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) said four troublemakers were detained, while one person accused of attempting to disrupt public order has been arrested.

Despite protests from traders, the demolition drive is continuing under tight security with additional police deployment. Traders have alleged that their buildings were declared unsafe without proper notice, a charge denied by the administration. Officials said 187 structures have been identified for demolition in Daalmandi, with 29 already removed during the month-and-a-half-long campaign. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further escalation.

