Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

A Canadian woman has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging sexual harassment by a therapist during a massage session at the Radisson Hotel spa.

The woman has also accused the hotel management of failing to take her complaint seriously when she first reported the incident.

Harassment Allegation at Radisson Hotel Spa

According to the complaint filed at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, the incident occurred while the woman was undergoing a massage at the hotel’s private spa facility.

She alleged that the therapist behaved inappropriately during the session and opened the door while she was in a semi-nude condition, leading to mental distress and humiliation.

The woman stated that the therapist’s actions left her deeply uncomfortable and violated her sense of privacy and safety during what was supposed to be a professional wellness service.

Woman Alleges Hotel Failed to Respond Properly

The complainant said she immediately informed the hotel management about the alleged misconduct.

However, she claimed that her concerns were not taken seriously. Instead, the hotel reportedly refunded Rs 7,000 out of the Rs 10,000 she had paid for the massage and allegedly advised her not to pursue the matter further.

Feeling dissatisfied with the response, the woman later approached the police and filed a formal complaint seeking action against the therapist and those responsible.

Police Begin Investigation, CCTV Footage Under Review

Based on the complaint, Bengaluru police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials said that statements are currently being recorded and that CCTV footage and other available evidence from the hotel premises will be examined as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

Rise in Crimes Against Women in Karnataka

The incident comes amid rising concerns over crimes against women in Karnataka. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in the state increased by nearly 40 per cent between 2021 and 2023.

In 2023 alone, 20,336 such cases were reported. Major categories included assault with intent to outrage modesty, dowry-related cases, cruelty by husband or relatives, and abduction.

Police officials and activists have noted that increased awareness and reporting may be contributing to the rise in recorded cases.

