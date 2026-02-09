LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Canadian woman alleges sexual harassment by therapist during massage at Radisson Bengaluru spa; police register case, probe underway.

Canadian woman has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging sexual harassment. (Photo: Canva)
Canadian woman has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging sexual harassment. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 9, 2026 16:32:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

A Canadian woman has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging sexual harassment by a therapist during a massage session at the Radisson Hotel spa. 

The woman has also accused the hotel management of failing to take her complaint seriously when she first reported the incident.

Harassment Allegation at Radisson Hotel Spa

According to the complaint filed at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, the incident occurred while the woman was undergoing a massage at the hotel’s private spa facility.

You Might Be Interested In

She alleged that the therapist behaved inappropriately during the session and opened the door while she was in a semi-nude condition, leading to mental distress and humiliation.

The woman stated that the therapist’s actions left her deeply uncomfortable and violated her sense of privacy and safety during what was supposed to be a professional wellness service.

Woman Alleges Hotel Failed to Respond Properly

The complainant said she immediately informed the hotel management about the alleged misconduct. 

However, she claimed that her concerns were not taken seriously. Instead, the hotel reportedly refunded Rs 7,000 out of the Rs 10,000 she had paid for the massage and allegedly advised her not to pursue the matter further.

Feeling dissatisfied with the response, the woman later approached the police and filed a formal complaint seeking action against the therapist and those responsible.

Police Begin Investigation, CCTV Footage Under Review

Based on the complaint, Bengaluru police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials said that statements are currently being recorded and that CCTV footage and other available evidence from the hotel premises will be examined as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

Rise in Crimes Against Women in Karnataka

The incident comes amid rising concerns over crimes against women in Karnataka. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in the state increased by nearly 40 per cent between 2021 and 2023.

In 2023 alone, 20,336 such cases were reported. Major categories included assault with intent to outrage modesty, dowry-related cases, cruelty by husband or relatives, and abduction. 

Police officials and activists have noted that increased awareness and reporting may be contributing to the rise in recorded cases.

ALSO READ: Punjab Law College Shooting Tragedy: First-Year Student Kills Female Classmate, Then Ends Own Life- Shocking Incident Caught On Camera | Watch

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru crimeBengaluru newsBengaluru spa harassmentCanadian womanCanadian woman sexual harassmenthome-hero-pos-11Radisson hotel

RELATED News

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Tobacco Tycoon In Spotlight After Son Shivam’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

OSSTET 2026 Answer Key Expected Today, Know How to Download and Calculate Scores

Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Cover Up Or Coincidence? Jeffrey Epstein Ordered 55-Gallon Drums Of Sulfuric Acid On The Same Day As FBI Began Child Sex Trafficking Probe, Wire Transfer Reveals Shocking Timing

Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

AP SET 2025: Last Date to Register Today, Check Exam Dates and Key Details

Confused Between Samsung Galaxy A07 And Redmi 15c ? Check This Quick Comparision From Display To Processor Here Before Buying

Meet Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya Agarwal’s Husband Who Owns Four Restaurants In Mumbai, In The Spotlight Amid Their Separation Rumours; Know His Net Worth

Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Was A Putin Admirer? New Docs Reveal His Shocking Desires, Secret Russia Strategies

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge
Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge
Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge
Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

QUICK LINKS