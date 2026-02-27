One was killed and 39 injured, some of them seriously, following a crowded tram, which derailed in Milan, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at approximately 4:00 PM local time when the tram was running on a crowded street between the Republic Square and Porta Venezia. According to witnesses, the vehicle went off track and crashed on the side of a nearby building without any prior notice, throwing debris and leaving the occupants in disbelief. Officials verified that a good portion of the casualties were commuters who were traveling home during the busiest time and this contributed to the magnitude of the tragedy in one of the busiest cities in Italy.

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

The first emergency services arrived at the scene within a few minutes deploying a number of ambulances and fire crews who rescued trapped passengers in the destroyed tram. Paramedics offered first aid on the ground after which they ferried the injured to the nearby hospitals where doctors reported that some of them were in critical condition. The area was cordoned off by the police to permit the rescue teams to operate and to stop any further risk to the pedestrians and motorists. Scene photos displayed windows, metal, and people who were assisting the passengers out of the rubble as crowds of people gathered nearby with disbelief.

Surviving passengers in the crash talked of the fear and panic in the tram. Some of them said they heard a loud bang under the car a few seconds before it derailed then the car suddenly accelerated and hit with force. The sudden shock made people fall off their seats and raised panic among the people onboard. The transport authorities have initiated an inquiry to establish the cause of the derailment whether it was caused by mechanical failure or damage of the tracks. The incident has revived safety apprehensions of the transport systems in urban areas and officials have been promising to review the tram operations in the entire city to avert the occurrence of such tragedies in future.

