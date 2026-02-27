LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

Paramedics offered first aid on the spot after which they ferried the injured to the nearby hospitals where doctors reported that some of them were in critical condition.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 23:58:26 IST

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

One was killed and 39 injured, some of them seriously, following a crowded tram, which derailed in Milan, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at approximately 4:00 PM local time when the tram was running on a crowded street between the Republic Square and Porta Venezia. According to witnesses, the vehicle went off track and crashed on the side of a nearby building without any prior notice, throwing debris and leaving the occupants in disbelief. Officials verified that a good portion of the casualties were commuters who were traveling home during the busiest time and this contributed to the magnitude of the tragedy in one of the busiest cities in Italy.

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

The first emergency services arrived at the scene within a few minutes deploying a number of ambulances and fire crews who rescued trapped passengers in the destroyed tram. Paramedics offered first aid on the ground after which they ferried the injured to the nearby hospitals where doctors reported that some of them were in critical condition. The area was cordoned off by the police to permit the rescue teams to operate and to stop any further risk to the pedestrians and motorists. Scene photos displayed windows, metal, and people who were assisting the passengers out of the rubble as crowds of people gathered nearby with disbelief.

Surviving passengers in the crash talked of the fear and panic in the tram. Some of them said they heard a loud bang under the car a few seconds before it derailed then the car suddenly accelerated and hit with force. The sudden shock made people fall off their seats and raised panic among the people onboard. The transport authorities have initiated an inquiry to establish the cause of the derailment whether it was caused by mechanical failure or damage of the tracks. The incident has revived safety apprehensions of the transport systems in urban areas and officials have been promising to review the tram operations in the entire city to avert the occurrence of such tragedies in future.

Also Read: 'I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong': Former US President Bill Clinton Denies Any Knowledge Of Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Abuse Network

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Italy breaking newsItaly tram crashMilan tram accidentMilan tram accident viralViral Video italy tramWATCH milan Tram Accident

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

QUICK LINKS