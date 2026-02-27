LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong’: Former US President Bill Clinton Denies Any Knowledge Of Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Network

Bill Clinton also emphasized the weakness of memory and pointed out that much of his dealings with Epstein happened many decades ago and he would not make speculations or guess when he was unable to remember specific events.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 23:23:52 IST

On Friday, former US President Bill Clinton was on closed door deposition by the House Oversight Committee about his previous relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. When questioned about their interactions with Epstein, Clinton maintained in his opening statement that he never saw anything wrong, nor did he know anything was wrong when pushed further Clinton stated that he saw nothing wrong and he did nothing wrong.

This deposition is a peculiar event in the history of the US, where the former president is being called upon to testify under oath that he knew and dealt with a disreputed financier who trafficked sex and mistreated minors. Clinton admitted that he had flown with Epstein and had interacted with him several years prior to the revelation of his late sex offender crimes, but he did not witness any act that would have given him any concern as to what Epstein was up to.



Clinton also emphasized the weakness of memory and pointed out that much of his dealings with Epstein happened many decades ago and he would not make speculations or guess when he was unable to remember specific events. He insisted that his relationship with Epstein had broken many years before the criminal activities of the financier became well known and underlined that he would have reported any indications of mischief had he noticed them. The testimony of the former president came after his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who testified the day before that she had no idea about the crimes committed by Epstein and that she did not recall ever seeing the latter. 

Bill clinton deposition

The Republicans in the committee have demanded transparency and answers when it came to high profile figures listed in the so called Epstein files, indicating photos and documents in the public release that depicted Epstein with numerous influential individuals. The deposition of Clinton is now part of more general political discussion, with Democrats saying that the investigation must remain nonpartisan and that  President Donald Trump, who had connections with Epstein, should also come under similar investigation. The hearings have provided a renewed focus on the simmering interest of the general public and controversy around Epstein crimes and influential personalities who used to traverse the circle of the perverse personality. 

Also Read: Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:23 PM IST
Tags: Bill ClintonBill clinton depositionBill Clinton EpsteinBill Clinton epstein filesBill Clinton latest updateBill Clinton news

QUICK LINKS