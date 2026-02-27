Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Amazon shoppers ran into a wave of checkout problems today, both on the website and the app.

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Checkout Issues

By midday, Down Detector had logged more than 1,420 complaints. People mainly struggled with the checkout—about two-thirds of the reports mentioned it, but some flagged issues with the app or the site itself.

Trouble seems to have started just before 11 a.m. and only got worse as lunchtime hit. By 1:36 p.m., the number of complaints had passed 1,400.

A lot of people got hit with an error message when they tried to place orders. It basically said: “We’re very sorry, but we’re having trouble doing what you just asked us to do. Please give us another chance – click the Back button on your browser and try your request again.”

How did the Internet react?

Anyone else having this problem with Amazon?

it’s been like this for at least 3 hours. #Amazon #AmazonDown pic.twitter.com/B2jQK7yTAO — AlysonFennellPhoto (@AlyFennPhoto) February 27, 2026

Is Amazon down ?

What’s wrong with your Amazon shopping ? Not letting me to place an order after addint items to the cart !

Tried to do prepaid and COD mode as well

“uh-oh ! Sorry ! Sometthing went wrong from our end” appears after placing order@amazonIN @amazon @AmazonHelp — Nikhilesh Nikky (@NikhileshNikky) February 27, 2026

@AmazonHelp Looks like order sections showing empty . Service down ? pic.twitter.com/wZ9QeA8DOK — Anup Bisoyi🇮🇳 (@abisoyi99) February 27, 2026

Plenty of frustrated shoppers vented on social media. One person on X wrote, “i haven’t been able to buy anything from Amazon today.”

Someone else said they couldn’t even access their order history. Another user complained, “Not letting me place an order after adding items to the cart! Tried to do prepaid and COD (cash on delivery) mode as well.”

It wasn’t just shoppers in the UK, either, people in Spain, France, and Italy jumped in with similar stories.

Down for Everyone says Amazon’s last major outage was earlier this month and lasted about an hour. Today’s issue definitely made its mark, with users all over Europe running into trouble.

