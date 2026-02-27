Who is Saleem Wastik? Ex-Muslim Activist, Known For Speaking Out Against Violent Teachings, Brutally Stabbed Near His Home In Ghaziabad

Saleem Vastik Gets Stabbed: Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was buzzing with shock after a brutal knife attack on Saleem Vastik, a well-known YouTuber and TV panelist. It all happened in Ashok Vihar Colony, under the Loni police station.

Saleem Wastik Gets Brutally Stabbed

Friday morning, two men on a motorcycle pulled up outside Salim’s house. Both wore helmets, so nobody really saw their faces. They walked right in and, without warning, stabbed Salim several times in the neck and stomach. Then they took off, leaving him fighting for his life.

Neighbours rushed Salim to a nearby hospital, but his injuries were so severe that doctors quickly sent him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. Right now, hospital staff say his condition is still critical.

Salim’s no stranger to controversy. He’s known for his outspoken takes on religious issues, both on YouTube and TV, and his opinions have often stirred up heated debates online.

After news of the attack broke, his supporters immediately pointed to his recent statements as the reason for the violence. But the police aren’t making any calls yet.

Loni police have opened a case and are combing through CCTV footage from the area, hoping to spot the attackers. They’ve set up special teams to track them down.

There’s also a heavier police presence in the neighbourhood now, and officers are keeping a close eye on social media chatter. For now, the attackers remain unknown, and the investigation is still wide open.

Who is Saleem Wastik?

Saleem Wastik lives in Ghaziabad and has built a name for himself as a YouTuber and TV panelist who dives into religious and social debates. He’s pretty active online, sharing his takes and jumping into heated discussions that often stir things up.

You’ll spot him on TV news panels too, usually talking about religion or whatever’s making headlines that week. People don’t hold back with him, some back his bold opinions, others push back hard.

