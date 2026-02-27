LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Srila Roy, Indian-Origin Sociology Professor Facing Massive Backlash Over Her 'Racist' Remarks Calling South Africans 'Complacent' With 'Poor Work Ethic'

Meet Srila Roy, Indian-Origin Sociology Professor Facing Massive Backlash Over Her 'Racist' Remarks Calling South Africans 'Complacent' With 'Poor Work Ethic'

Indian-origin professor Srila Roy faces backlash for ‘racist’ remarks calling South Africans ‘complacent’ with ‘poor work ethic’.

Indian-origin professor Srila Roy faces backlash for ‘racist’ remarks. (Photo: X)
Indian-origin professor Srila Roy faces backlash for ‘racist’ remarks. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 27, 2026 19:42:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Srila Roy, Indian-Origin Sociology Professor Facing Massive Backlash Over Her ‘Racist’ Remarks Calling South Africans ‘Complacent’ With ‘Poor Work Ethic’

Indian-origin sociologist Srila Roy is facing massive backlash in South Africa after a social media post in which she described South Africans as having “little ambition,” being “complacent,” and having a “poor work ethic.” 

The remarks, widely criticised as racist and xenophobic, have triggered outrage within academic and political circles, eventually leading to her resignation as Head of Department.

Who Is Srila Roy?

Srila Roy is a sociology professor who was serving as Head of the Department of Sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). She is also associated as a Lecturer in Sociology at the University of Nottingham.

Roy is known in academic circles for her work in sociology and social policy. However, her recent comments on social media have placed her at the centre of a storm over race, xenophobia, and academic accountability in South Africa.



The ‘Racist’ Remarks That Sparked Outrage

In a now-deleted post on X, Roy wrote:

“South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have poor work ethic (take that for your xenophobia that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at the university).”

The comments were reportedly made in response to a report by South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), which stated that around 7.7% of the country’s academic workforce comprises international academics. Roy claimed the report had triggered xenophobic reactions.

However, her generalisation about South Africans drew sharp criticism, with many calling the remarks discriminatory and deeply offensive.

Political Leaders Demand Action

The controversy quickly reached Parliament. Tebogo Letsie, a Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, condemned the remarks as “deeply offensive, insulting and unacceptable.”

Letsie called for “appropriate and decisive action” against Roy, stating that institutions of higher learning must remain spaces of respect, inclusion and nation-building. He urged Wits University management to urgently investigate the matter and uphold ethical standards.

Wits University Condemns Comments, Roy Resigns as HOD

In an official statement, the Sociology Department at the University of the Witwatersrand described Roy’s February 19 post as “offensive, racist and indefensible.”

The department confirmed that it had asked Roy to step down as Head of Department, and she complied.

“We have asked Prof Roy to resign as head of department, which she has done,” the statement read.

The university further emphasised that it condemns discriminatory and degrading attitudes within academic spaces.

Apology Issued, But Criticism Continues

On February 23, Roy issued a public apology, describing her tweet as a “hasty pushback against xenophobic attitudes.”

“I fully understand that the tweet caused hurt, and I sincerely regret and apologise for this,” she said, acknowledging South Africa’s painful history of racist stereotyping. She admitted that her response showed “poor judgment” and took full responsibility for the pain caused.

However, critics argued that the apology was inadequate and appeared to be a face-saving attempt.

Academic Body Seeks Suspension

The South African Sociological Association (SASA) strongly criticised Roy’s remarks, calling them “problematic, classist, racist and xenophobic.”

The association said her comments contravened its bylaws, principles and ethos, and sought her suspension from membership. SASA also demanded that Roy recuse herself from the Wits Local Organising Committee and all conference-related responsibilities to safeguard the integrity of the academic community.

A Larger Debate on Xenophobia and Accountability

The incident has reignited debates in South Africa about xenophobia, race, and the responsibilities of academics in shaping public discourse. While Roy argued that her remarks were made in frustration over xenophobic attitudes toward foreign academics, many believe her comments reinforced harmful stereotypes instead of challenging them.

As the backlash continues, the case highlights the growing scrutiny on public statements made by academics particularly in societies with complex racial and historical contexts like South Africa.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 7:42 PM IST
Meet Srila Roy, Indian-Origin Sociology Professor Facing Massive Backlash Over Her ‘Racist’ Remarks Calling South Africans ‘Complacent’ With ‘Poor Work Ethic’

