The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

The makers of Spirit have unveiled the much-awaited first look of Vivek Oberoi, and the internet cannot keep calm. Described by fans as “dark, dangerous, stylish,” Oberoi’s intense avatar has amplified excitement around the Prabhas-starrer, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With the film slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027, the buzz around this high-octane action thriller is only getting stronger.

Vivek Oberoi’s Fierce New Avatar in Spirit

The newly released poster, shared across social media platforms, showcases Vivek Oberoi in a commanding and menacing look. Though the makers have kept plot details under tight wraps, early reactions suggest that he could be playing a powerful antagonist or a pivotal character opposite Prabhas.

The striking visual has triggered massive reactions online, with fans praising the film’s gritty tone and stylised presentation. Many have called the look “next-level intense,” while others believe Oberoi’s presence adds a formidable layer to the already ambitious project.

Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT.

Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT.

Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi.







When Will Prabhas’ Spirit Release?

Mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer, Spirit is officially scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027. The film will reportedly release in eight languages, underlining its global ambition.

The project went on floors in November 2025, with a star-studded mahurat ceremony. Earlier, the makers had revealed Prabhas’ first look, where the superstar appeared wounded in a rugged avatar, with Triptii Dimri lighting a cigarette for him a glimpse that had already set the tone for the film’s raw and edgy world.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Vision After Animal

After the massive success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunites with Triptii Dimri while collaborating with Prabhas for the first time. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, Spirit promises a bold cinematic experience with scale, intensity, and uncompromising storytelling.

The film also features veteran actor Prakash Raj and Kanchana in pivotal roles, further strengthening its ensemble cast. Additionally, Aishwarya Desai joins the film in a significant role, marking an important addition to the narrative.

Vivek Oberoi’s Upcoming Films

Apart from Spirit, Vivek Oberoi has an exciting slate ahead. He will portray Aurangzeb in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Rishab Shetty. The historical drama is expected to chronicle the journey, valour, and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He is also part of Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he will be seen as Vibhishan alongside a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

With Vivek Oberoi’s intense first look now out, anticipation for Spirit has reached a new high. As fans continue to call it “dark, dangerous, stylish,” all eyes are now on March 5, 2027, when Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious action thriller finally storms theatres worldwide.

