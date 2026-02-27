LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

Vivek Oberoi’s dark, stylish first look in Spirit amps up buzz for Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller, releasing March 5, 2027.

The makers of Spirit have unveiled the much-awaited first look of Vivek Oberoi. (Photo: X/@imvangasandeep)
The makers of Spirit have unveiled the much-awaited first look of Vivek Oberoi. (Photo: X/@imvangasandeep)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 27, 2026 18:37:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

The makers of Spirit have unveiled the much-awaited first look of Vivek Oberoi, and the internet cannot keep calm. Described by fans as “dark, dangerous, stylish,” Oberoi’s intense avatar has amplified excitement around the Prabhas-starrer, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With the film slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027, the buzz around this high-octane action thriller is only getting stronger.

Vivek Oberoi’s Fierce New Avatar in Spirit

The newly released poster, shared across social media platforms, showcases Vivek Oberoi in a commanding and menacing look. Though the makers have kept plot details under tight wraps, early reactions suggest that he could be playing a powerful antagonist or a pivotal character opposite Prabhas.

You Might Be Interested In

The striking visual has triggered massive reactions online, with fans praising the film’s gritty tone and stylised presentation. Many have called the look “next-level intense,” while others believe Oberoi’s presence adds a formidable layer to the already ambitious project.



When Will Prabhas’ Spirit Release?

Mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer, Spirit is officially scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027. The film will reportedly release in eight languages, underlining its global ambition.

The project went on floors in November 2025, with a star-studded mahurat ceremony. Earlier, the makers had revealed Prabhas’ first look, where the superstar appeared wounded in a rugged avatar, with Triptii Dimri lighting a cigarette for him a glimpse that had already set the tone for the film’s raw and edgy world.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Vision After Animal

After the massive success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunites with Triptii Dimri while collaborating with Prabhas for the first time. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, Spirit promises a bold cinematic experience with scale, intensity, and uncompromising storytelling.

The film also features veteran actor Prakash Raj and Kanchana in pivotal roles, further strengthening its ensemble cast. Additionally, Aishwarya Desai joins the film in a significant role, marking an important addition to the narrative.

Vivek Oberoi’s Upcoming Films

Apart from Spirit, Vivek Oberoi has an exciting slate ahead. He will portray Aurangzeb in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Rishab Shetty. The historical drama is expected to chronicle the journey, valour, and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He is also part of Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he will be seen as Vibhishan alongside a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

With Vivek Oberoi’s intense first look now out, anticipation for Spirit has reached a new high. As fans continue to call it “dark, dangerous, stylish,” all eyes are now on March 5, 2027, when Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious action thriller finally storms theatres worldwide.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 6:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15prabhassandeep reddy vangaSpirit first lookSpirit posterVivek OberoiVivek Oberoi Spirit look

RELATED News

Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Glamorous Mystery Woman, New Diva Stealing The Spotlight With Vivek Oberoi In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit New Poster

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Big Relief For The Kerala Story 2: The ‘Love Jihad’ Saga Soon To Hit Screens After High Court Bench Lifts Stay On Release

Accused OTT Release On Netflix: When And How To Watch Konkona Sen Sharma’s Lesbian Psychological Thriller On Sexual Harassment- Full Streaming Details

Vishnu Vinyasam X Review: Telugu Meme-Ready Comedy Or Half-Baked Rom-Com? Sree Vishnu’s Movie Battles A Predictable Plot

LATEST NEWS

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?
The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?
The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?
The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

QUICK LINKS