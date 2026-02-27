Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

In a development that has stirred both political and film circles in Tamil Nadu, Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, has reportedly filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity. The news comes at a crucial time, just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, adding a personal dimension to the public life of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam is known for her grounded personality and for largely staying away from the media spotlight despite being married to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. She is believed to hail from a Sri Lankan Tamil family and was raised in London after her parents moved there during her childhood.

While not much is publicly known about her educational background, some reports describe her as a homemaker, while others speculate that she may have business interests. Over the years, she has maintained a low profile and focused on family life.

A Love Story That Began With Admiration

Sangeetha first came to know of Vijay after watching his 1996 hit film Poove Unakkaga, which marked an important phase in the actor’s early career. Impressed by his performance, she became a fan and later travelled to Chennai to meet him while he was shooting for another film.

During her visit, she met Vijay and later his parents filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar who reportedly took a liking to her. Over time, their relationship blossomed into love, and with the consent of both families, the couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in a grand ceremony. Though Sangeetha is Christian, the wedding was performed according to Hindu traditions.

Family Life and Children

After their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Jason Sanjay, in 2000 and their daughter, Divya Saasha, in 2005.

Both children made brief appearances in their father’s films. Jason was seen in Vettaikaaran, while Divya appeared in Theri. Sangeetha has often been described as a hands-on mother who prioritised raising her children away from excessive media attention.

In 2019, she was honoured with the ‘Unheralded Commander’ award by Galatta Media for her quiet support and contributions behind the scenes.

Divorce Filing Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The reported divorce filing comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Vijay prepares for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election under the banner of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The allegations of infidelity have sparked widespread discussion across social media and political circles.

Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued a detailed public statement at the time of writing. However, the development has triggered intense media scrutiny, given Vijay’s dual identity as a film icon and emerging political leader.

Impact on Vijay’s Political Journey

Vijay’s political entry had already drawn massive attention, with supporters projecting him as a fresh alternative in Tamil Nadu politics. Personal controversies surfacing during an election cycle could influence public perception, though it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

As the story develops, all eyes remain on how the actor-politician and his party navigate this personal and political crossroads.

