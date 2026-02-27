LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

Noida 5-year-old UKG student locked in school bus for 7 hours after falling asleep; cried for help before being rescued safely.

Noida 5-year-old UKG student locked in school bus for 7 hours. (Photo: AI)
Noida 5-year-old UKG student locked in school bus for 7 hours. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 27, 2026 15:30:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

A disturbing case of alleged negligence has emerged from Noida, where a five-year-old UKG student of Amity International School was reportedly locked inside a school bus for nearly seven hours after falling asleep during the morning commute.

The child was later found terrified and drenched in sweat inside the parked vehicle, triggering outrage among parents and raising serious concerns over school transport safety protocols.

How The Incident Happened

According to the child’s parents, the student boarded the school bus as usual on Thursday morning. During the journey, the bus allegedly developed a mechanical problem mid-route. The school arranged for another vehicle to transfer the students.

You Might Be Interested In

However, amid the chaos of shifting children, the UKG student who had fallen asleep was allegedly left behind inside the faulty bus.

Unaware that a child was still inside, the driver and conductor reportedly failed to check the vehicle before driving it to a parking yard nearly 25 kilometres away in Sector 44. The bus was then locked and left unattended in an isolated area.

Locked Inside for Hours Without Food or Water

Several hours later, the child woke up alone inside the locked bus. With no one around to respond to his cries for help, he remained trapped in the sweltering vehicle.

According to the family, the five-year-old was soaked in sweat and had consumed all the food and water he had carried to school. The child was reportedly frightened and exhausted by the time he was rescued.

Parents’ Panic After ‘Absent’ Alert

The ordeal came to light in the afternoon when the child did not return home at the designated drop-off time. Panic set in immediately.

When the parents contacted the school, they were allegedly informed that the child had not attended class that day. The family has claimed that no “absent from school” notification was sent to them a lapse they describe as a serious procedural failure.

Frantic calls were made to school authorities, and the police were alerted. A search operation began to trace the missing child.

How Was He Rescued?

After hours of confusion and distress, the faulty bus was finally located in an isolated parking area. Upon opening the vehicle, the child was found hiding under a seat, terrified and dehydrated.

The boy was immediately reunited with his parents. A video recorded by the child’s father at the spot shows him expressing anguish over the incident, questioning how a bus could remain parked since morning without anyone checking inside.

Fortunately, the child was reported to be physically unharmed.

School’s Response

In an official statement, the school said immediate action was taken once the matter was brought to its attention.

“The child, who had fallen asleep during transit, was located without delay and safely reunited with the parents. We are relieved to confirm that the student was unharmed,” the statement read.



The school further stated that strict accountability measures are being implemented and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent such incidents in the future.

Serious Questions Over Safety Protocols

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and residents in Noida. Questions are being raised about mandatory bus checks, staff accountability, and whether proper attendance monitoring systems were in place.

Child safety experts have long emphasised the importance of physical verification of school buses after every trip a step that appears to have been overlooked in this case.

Authorities are expected to examine whether negligence charges will be pursued against the transport staff involved.

ALSO READ: ‘Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..’: Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend ’30–40 Times’ After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7NoidaNoida newsNoida school bus incidentNoida UKG student

RELATED News

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

Earthquake Rocks Kolkata Today: Strong Tremors Felt Across The City, Offices, Schools, Homes Evacuated

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

LATEST NEWS

‘Man Has Elite Meme Consistency’: Social Media Floods With ‘Kejriwal Crying’ Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?
Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?
Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?
Noida 5-Year-Old Amity Student Locked In School Bus For 7 Hours After Falling Asleep; Cried For Help, Soaked In Sweat As Parents Panic- How Was He Rescued?

QUICK LINKS