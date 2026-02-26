LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

A newly married woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district ended her marriage just hours after the wedding, choosing to stay with her lover instead of her husband.

Marriage Ends Within Hours in Hamirpur
Marriage Ends Within Hours in Hamirpur

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 26, 2026 20:28:45 IST

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

In a rare and dramatic turn of events, a newly married woman in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh ended her marriage within hours after choosing to stay with her lover instead of her husband. A clip has gone viral where the mother-in-law is seen beating the bride when she reveals that she loves someone else and refuses ‘suhaag raat’ with the groom. 

Bride Chooses Lover Over Groom

According to the police, the woman was married to her husband in a ceremony on Saturday morning. The couple had only just begun their life together when the woman allegedly decided she wanted to leave the marriage. Instead of staying with her husband, she chose to go with a man she had been in a relationship with, as per reports.

According to reports, the newlywed woman told authorities and villagers that she felt her heart was with her lover and not her husband. She insisted that she had married the wrong man and wanted to live with the person she truly loved. The police were informed of the situation when the husband’s family reported the matter.

Police Step In After Family Complaint

Local police officials confirmed that the woman did not want to continue the marriage. They spoke with both families and the couple before helping to register an application that effectively dissolved the marriage arrangement. Officers said that the consent of both adults played a role in their decision to assist.

This kind of marriage annulment within hours of the ceremony is unusual, but not entirely unheard of in Uttar Pradesh. In some cases, couples have called off weddings when they realise they do not share the same feelings or when family pressure had initially forced a union.

In a similar incident last year in a nearby district, a bride walked out of her own wedding reception after confessing she was in love with someone else, which led to the ceremony being stopped midway.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:28 PM IST
Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her
Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her
Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her
Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses 'Suhaag Raat' In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

