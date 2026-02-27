Vijay Thalapathy-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Saga Shocks Fans: Can TVK Chief Now Convert Fan Frenzy Into Votes For Tamil Nadu Elections?

Actor Vijay’s Divorce: Vijay, the actor-turned-politician, is facing a divorce. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed a petition in a Chengalpattu court, asking to end their 27-year marriage. She’s also seeking permanent alimony and the right to stay in their home.

Vijay Thalapathy-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce

Sangeetha, who’s known for her work as a social worker and entrepreneur, hasn’t been seen at Vijay’s side for a while now. The couple has two kids, Jason Sanjay, who’s 25, and Divya Saasha, who’s 20. So far, Vijay hasn’t made any public statement about the divorce.

Their story started out like something from a movie. Sangeetha was a fan living in the UK, and she flew to Chennai in the late ’90s just to meet Vijay. One meeting changed everything. Despite coming from different faiths, Vijay is Christian, Sangeetha is Hindu, they fell in love and got married.

But things have clearly changed. In her plea, Sangeetha says Vijay pushed her out of his social and professional life. She claims he traveled abroad and went to public events with an actress, and that this actress often posted photos of their outings online.

Vijay didn’t object or even respond to these posts, Sangeetha says, which felt like he was silently approving them. She says these public displays humiliated her and their children again and again.

What does the document say?

Sangeetha also accuses Vijay of “continued adulterous conduct and repeated social media controversies” in 2024. She says all this caused her severe mental torture, and that their marriage is over in everything but name. According to her, there’s no going back—just “mental agony, indignity, humiliation, and suffering.”

At first, Sangeetha stood by Vijay at film promotions and award shows. Over time, though, she stepped back, keeping out of the public eye. She’s also stayed away from his recent political rallies for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Meanwhile, Vijay is waiting for his new Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, to release. It’s being called his last movie before he dives fully into politics, with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections coming up soon.

Will the divorce row prove to be beneficial for Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu elections?

It is a very timely buzz, which Vijay will use to project his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to the Tamil Nadu elections.

According to political observers, personal scandals have the power to influence the public opinion; although the voters will vote based on organisational power, alliances and outreach more than based on fan emotion according to Vijay.

The major issue is the ability of his huge fan base to make the film popular at the voting booth.

Actor Vijay also known as Thalapathy, also joined politics by formally founding Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) establishing himself as a new force in the political scene of Tamil Nadu. There is a big question, however, on whether his enormous fan frenzy would actually translate into actual votes with the state elections in sight.

Vijay boasts of one of the most structured fan clubs in Tamil film industry, where fan clubs are established in districts and in most cases, these also function as grassroots networks.

This provides a starting mobilisation advantage to TVK. But the ability to succeed in elections in Tamil Nadu is reliant upon the booth-level organization, caste calculations, crossover, policy articulation, and long-term political messaging- not merely celebrity attraction.

Although fan excitement might generate buzz, rallies, and social media traction, to translate popularity in the movies into popularity in voting, it takes organizing and structural cadres and plausible promises of governance.

Whether Vijay can develop his star power into an organized political capital will be tested in the next few months.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity