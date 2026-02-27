LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

RailOne: In a major digital shift, Indian Railways has announced that its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app will be discontinued from March 1. The newly launched RailOne app will become the only official platform for booking unreserved train tickets across India.

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne (Pic Credits: Facebook)
UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 27, 2026 11:49:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

RailOne: In a major digital shift, Indian Railways has announced that its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app will be discontinued from March 1. The newly launched RailOne app will become the only official platform for booking unreserved train tickets across India.

The move is aimed at streamlining railway services under a single digital ecosystem and boosting adoption of RailOne, which integrates multiple passenger services in one place.

How To Shift From UTS To RailOne

To ensure a smooth transition for daily commuters, the Railways has enabled automatic migration of user data, including season passes and R-Wallet balances.

You Might Be Interested In

Passengers can follow these steps:

  • Download the RailOne app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Existing UTS or IRCTC users can log in using their current username and password by selecting the respective login option.
  • New users can register using their mobile number or email ID.
  • In case of forgotten credentials, the ‘Forgot Password’ option allows users to reset via OTP verification.
  • After logging in, tickets and active passes can be accessed under the “My Bookings” section.

Railways has confirmed that R-Wallet balances and live season tickets will automatically reflect in RailOne once users log in with their registered mobile number. However, while existing passes issued through UTS will remain valid until expiry, all renewals and fresh bookings must be made via RailOne.

To promote digital migration, Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on tickets booked through RailOne, along with cashback of up to ₹20 for payments made using BHIM UPI.

RailOne Expands Services Beyond UTS

RailOne was launched in July 2025 by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The app combines services that were previously divided between UTS (for unreserved tickets) and IRCTC (for reserved bookings). The IRCTC app will continue to function, but RailOne will now handle both reserved and unreserved ticketing.

Beyond ticket booking, RailOne offers live train tracking, real-time platform updates, food ordering, Rail Madad complaint integration, and refund management, features not available on the UTS platform.

Railways has also clarified that the Mumbai One app is separate and does not support railway season passes. With UTS being phased out, RailOne now stands as the primary digital gateway for railway passengers nationwide.

ALSO READ: Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Bride Refuses ‘Suhaag Raat’ In UP, Says She Loves Someone Else; Mother-in-Law Caught On Video Beating Her

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

Delhi Shocker: Househelp, Accomplices Stage Fake ED Raid At 86-Year-Old Architect’s Home In New Friends Colony, Flees With Cash And 7 Luxury Watches

Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Papa Gaali Dete The’ — Arshdeep Singh Recalls Father’s Explosive Reactions During SA vs WI Super 8 Clash

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne
UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne
UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne
UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

QUICK LINKS