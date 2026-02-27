UTS Train Ticket Booking App To Shut Down In Mumbai From March 1: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Switch Smoothly To RailOne

RailOne: In a major digital shift, Indian Railways has announced that its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app will be discontinued from March 1. The newly launched RailOne app will become the only official platform for booking unreserved train tickets across India.

The move is aimed at streamlining railway services under a single digital ecosystem and boosting adoption of RailOne, which integrates multiple passenger services in one place.

How To Shift From UTS To RailOne

To ensure a smooth transition for daily commuters, the Railways has enabled automatic migration of user data, including season passes and R-Wallet balances.

Passengers can follow these steps:

Download the RailOne app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Existing UTS or IRCTC users can log in using their current username and password by selecting the respective login option.

New users can register using their mobile number or email ID.

In case of forgotten credentials, the ‘Forgot Password’ option allows users to reset via OTP verification.

After logging in, tickets and active passes can be accessed under the “My Bookings” section.

Railways has confirmed that R-Wallet balances and live season tickets will automatically reflect in RailOne once users log in with their registered mobile number. However, while existing passes issued through UTS will remain valid until expiry, all renewals and fresh bookings must be made via RailOne.

To promote digital migration, Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on tickets booked through RailOne, along with cashback of up to ₹20 for payments made using BHIM UPI.

RailOne Expands Services Beyond UTS

RailOne was launched in July 2025 by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The app combines services that were previously divided between UTS (for unreserved tickets) and IRCTC (for reserved bookings). The IRCTC app will continue to function, but RailOne will now handle both reserved and unreserved ticketing.

Beyond ticket booking, RailOne offers live train tracking, real-time platform updates, food ordering, Rail Madad complaint integration, and refund management, features not available on the UTS platform.

Railways has also clarified that the Mumbai One app is separate and does not support railway season passes. With UTS being phased out, RailOne now stands as the primary digital gateway for railway passengers nationwide.

