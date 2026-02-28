US President Donald Trump has even hinted at a possible friendly takeover of Cuba in which he indicates that Washington can leverage the increasing energy and economic crisis of Cuba to spread its influence across the island. In addressing reporters on his way out of White House to Texas, Trump stated that Cuba was in big trouble and that the United States could do something that was going to be very positive to Cuban Americans back home. He said, it may very well become a friendly takeover of Cuba where the nation is a failed state under increasing pressure.

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

These remarks follow the administration initiating new policies to transform the economic relationships in Cuba. This week, the US authorities declared that they would authorize energy firms of the US to sell their gas to local Cuban firms and a business establishment, a step that was aimed at empowering the private sector of the island at the expense of the Communist government. The White House has also been putting pressure on its regional allies to reduce oil export to Havana, especially following its intervention on Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. In response to this, Trump remarked that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spearheading the campaign to have a stronger influence on the Cuban government in accordance with the US strategic interests.

The comments made by Trump come after a fatal incident that occurred between the coast guard of Cuba and a group of Cuban Americans who landed on the island using a boat. Havana accused the men of trying to organize an insurrection, and US officials demanded that the incident be investigated further. Trump emphasized the economic woes of Cuba saying, they have no money, they have no oil and they have no food. Analysts believe that the rhetoric is an indication of an even more confrontational approach by the US to Havana since Washington tries to leverage the vulnerabilities of the island and remake its political future by applying pressure and diplomacy instead of brute force.

