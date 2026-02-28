‘I Get Along With…’: Donald Trump ‘Would’ Love To Intervene Between Pak-Afghan War, But Drops The Idea With An Absurd Excuse, Claims Pakistan Is Doing Terrifically Well

With the tensions escalating in the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, US President, Donald Trump, remarked on the possibility of the US intervening in the circumstances, indicating that he has always been on good terms with Pakistan and commends its leadership.

What did Donald Trump Say?

In answering the question of a reporter whether the country of Afghanistan had requested the American intervention in the conflict, Trump did not want to say that he was going to intervene directly. Rather, he focused on his good relationship with Islamabad, termed Pakistan as a key ally and said he trusted the leadership of this country. His comments were made as confrontation and increased security warnings were still topping the news headlines of the troubled border area.

Trump praised both the political and military leadership of Pakistan as he stated that he respected the prime minister of the country and the general of the country. I have a very good relationship with Pakistan. Very, very well, he said, and added that the country was doing terrifically well. The remarks of the US president were interpreted as the indication of diplomatic support of Islamabad when the relations with Afghanistan are under tension. Although he did not ignore the gravity of the case, Trump did not proceed to detail an actual US policy, but rather emphasized personal connection and past cooperation between Washington and Islamabad in regional security issues.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War



Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been a thorn in the flesh with a frequent occurrence of skirmishes and cross border militancy accusations between the two countries due to internal territorial issues. New developments have brought back the fear of escalation again and regional and international observers are calling on the region to restrain and engage in dialogue. The statements made by Trump indicate that the United States would like to be cautious in its actions, which should be based on diplomatic routes but not on the direct participation. Analysts observe that his focus on good terms with Pakistan is a sign of the Washington not wanting to be further sucked in another regional conflict but at the same time, does not want to jeopardize the stability of South Asia. The focus will be on the question of whether the diplomatic actions will be able to mitigate the situation or the crisis will attract increased international intervention.

