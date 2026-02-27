LIVE TV
Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Six years after four-year-old Prince vanished from Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police allege his uncle and aunt murdered him over a family feud and buried his body near the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

Missing boy suspected buried under Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (IMAGE: X)
Missing boy suspected buried under Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 27, 2026 17:05:58 IST

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Six years ago, a four-year-old boy named Prince disappeared from his village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. Now, police say his own uncle and aunt killed him and buried his body near the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

This revelation has sparked a huge search and excavation to recover his remains.

Rajasthan: Uncle, Aunt Buried Body Near Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Prince vanished in April 2020. Investigators now think he was murdered the day he went missing, allegedly by his paternal uncle Anil and aunt Krishna. The motive? An old family feud.

Here’s the chilling part: for six years after Prince disappeared, these relatives kept living with the family. They even joined the search efforts and acted concerned, all while hiding the truth.

Police believe the boy’s body was hidden for two days after the murder, then buried at night in a pile of dumped soil at the expressway construction site. Later, roadwork sealed up the spot, keeping the crime under wraps all these years.

Dausa Child Murder Mystery

Now, after questioning the suspects, authorities have started digging along the expressway where they think the body is buried. The search has been going on for two days. 

They’ve brought in heavy machinery and JCB excavators, and they’re using 3D mapping technology to zero in on the exact spot.

Officials have also reached out to the National Highways Authority of India, since they might need to dig under the highway embankment itself.

So far, even after digging through a wide stretch, they haven’t found Prince’s remains.

His father, Jagmohan, rushed home from Dubai when he heard about the excavation. The family has spent almost Rs 10 lakh searching for Prince in different states. “We kept hoping he would return. Now we just want his body and justice,” he said.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:06 PM IST
Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge
Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge
Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge
Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

