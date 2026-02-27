Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Six years ago, a four-year-old boy named Prince disappeared from his village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. Now, police say his own uncle and aunt killed him and buried his body near the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

This revelation has sparked a huge search and excavation to recover his remains.

Rajasthan: Uncle, Aunt Buried Body Near Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Prince vanished in April 2020. Investigators now think he was murdered the day he went missing, allegedly by his paternal uncle Anil and aunt Krishna. The motive? An old family feud.

Here’s the chilling part: for six years after Prince disappeared, these relatives kept living with the family. They even joined the search efforts and acted concerned, all while hiding the truth.

Police believe the boy’s body was hidden for two days after the murder, then buried at night in a pile of dumped soil at the expressway construction site. Later, roadwork sealed up the spot, keeping the crime under wraps all these years.

A six-year-old boy who went missing in 2020 is now believed to have been buried beneath the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district. Rajasthan Police SHO Zaheer Abbas Meo says, "Based on information from the two people detained, they indicated that the pits…"

Dausa Child Murder Mystery

Now, after questioning the suspects, authorities have started digging along the expressway where they think the body is buried. The search has been going on for two days.

They’ve brought in heavy machinery and JCB excavators, and they’re using 3D mapping technology to zero in on the exact spot.

Officials have also reached out to the National Highways Authority of India, since they might need to dig under the highway embankment itself.

So far, even after digging through a wide stretch, they haven’t found Prince’s remains.

His father, Jagmohan, rushed home from Dubai when he heard about the excavation. The family has spent almost Rs 10 lakh searching for Prince in different states. “We kept hoping he would return. Now we just want his body and justice,” he said.

