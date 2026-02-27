Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: FSSAI Raid In Hapur Ahead Of Holi Sparks Outrage After Locals Seen Picking Adulterated Sweets From Garbage

FSSAI Raid in Uttar Pradesh: Just ahead of Holi on March 4, food safety inspectors hit a bunch of sweet shops in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. They wanted to see if the mithai on sale for the festival rush was actually safe to eat.

FSSAI Raid in Hapur

When they found what they called suspicious or low-quality sweets at places like the shops on Minakshi Road, they grabbed those boxes and tossed them straight into a municipal garbage bin.

This wasn’t out of the ordinary; it’s part of their usual crackdown to keep bad food off the shelves during the busiest time for sweet sales.

But then a video started making the rounds. It caught people’s attention fast. In the footage, you see locals digging through that same trash bin at night, after the inspectors had left.

People started picking the same from the dustbin

Under the glow of streetlights, a man fishes out a box of sweets and starts sharing it with others. That scene blew up on social media. People couldn’t decide how to feel.

Some saw it as a clear sign of poverty and hunger; locals were so desperate that they’d eat sweets straight from the garbage.

Others were upset about the lack of awareness of hygiene. A lot of people also called out the authorities, saying if you’re going to seize and dump food, you should destroy it properly, burn it or use another safe method.

Just throwing it in a bin doesn’t keep anyone safe and, clearly, doesn’t stop people from eating it.

Massive Crackdown in Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) teamed up with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and really cracked down on food adulteration in Kanpur.

They seized more than 13,000 litres of tainted oil and over a thousand kilos of colored waste.

In total, they took away 13,972 litres of adulterated oil and 1,350 kilos of colored waste. That’s not all—officials also raided a fake ghee factory in Kalyanpur and confiscated goods worth ₹5.45 lakh.

All the samples are now headed to the lab for further testing, according to what the officials said.

The campaign came just as the festival season is getting started, targeting food shops all over the city. FSDA does these kinds of surprise raids in other places too, like in Lucknow during Ramadan and Holi.

They also checked out cold storage units and dairies without warning. During these raids, they seized 1,320 kilos of dates and another 1,418 kilos of colored Kachri.

