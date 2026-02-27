LIVE TV
Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire's Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

Nikesh Arora’s daughter Ayesha is reportedly tying the knot with Jack Hughes in a grand Jodhpur wedding, drawing global attention.

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? (IMAGE: X)
Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 27, 2026 14:35:57 IST

Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

Nikesh Arora’s Daughter’s Wedding: Lately, social media can’t stop buzzing about Nikesh Arora’s daughter, Ayesha, and her wedding to Jack Hughes.

Even though neither of them has said anything official, people close to the family told a publication that the wedding is happening in Jodhpur. 

There’s even word that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife, Allison, flew in just for the big day. While everyone online tries to catch every little detail, let’s talk about the man everyone’s watching: billionaire Nikesh Arora.

Who is Nikesh Arora? 

According to his LinkedIn, he picked up a Bachelor’s in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from IIT (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi back in 1989. After that, he went on to get an MBA from Northeastern University and an MS in finance from Boston College.

Before he landed at Palo Alto Networks, Arora put in a decade at Google. He took on some big jobs there, like senior vice president, chief business officer, and president of global sales operations and business development. He also led Google’s business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Earlier in his career, he worked as chief marketing officer at T-Mobile International, which is part of Deutsche Telekom AG. And at one point, he served as president and chief operating officer at SoftBank Group.

Nikesh Arora’s Massive Net Worth

Forbes puts Nikesh Arora, who’s been the CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, at around $1.3 billion.

In one of the notes on the official site of Palo Alto Networks, it is reported that under his authority, Arora has guided the company through a significant change to emerge as the leader in AI and cybersecurity, and a security partner of the top companies and states worldwide.

Nikesh Arora’s family

Nikesh Arora had served as the first spouse to Kiran, who had divorced him. The two are parents to a daughter. Ayesha Arora, his daughter is set to get married to Jack Hughes. But there is little information regarding the wedding and the bride.

He married Ayesh Thapar, a Delhi heiress in 2014 in a three-day extravagant wedding in Italy. A year later they had a baby boy, Kiaan. Thapar had been married to Engin Yesil before marriage to Arora, though the marriage eventually broke up.

Arora was born in India and is currently living in the United States of America.

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes?

Ayesha Arora is the daughter of a CEO and the Chairman of Palo Alto Networks. A techie billionaire of Indian origin, Forbes has reported that his worth is 1.3 billion dollars.

However, there is very minimal information available about Jack Hughes.  

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:35 PM IST
Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding
Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding
Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding
Who Is Nikesh Arora? Inside The IIT Graduate Tech Billionaire’s Massive Net Worth As His Daughter Ayesha Arora Is Set To Marry Jack Hughes In Grand Jodhpur Wedding

