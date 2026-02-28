LIVE TV
SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 02:15:13 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 18: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has organised the grand “SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026” in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Chamber of Commerce road, Sarsana, Surat.

SGCCI President Mr. Nikhil Madrasi stated that the three-day exhibition, held under the aegis of SGCCI and The Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade & Industries Development Centre, aims to provide a global platform to Surat’s textile industry. This is the 13th edition of the SITEX series and the second edition being organised within the same year.

World-class textile machinery and advanced technologies are being showcased at the expo, including several machines being launched and displayed in India and globally for the first time in Surat. The exhibition is expected to strengthen Surat’s identity as a major textile hub and attract buyers, manufacturers, and technology experts from across the country and abroad.

More than 110 exhibitors from various textile centres across India are participating, while over 20,000 visitors have already registered online. The event is expected to draw more than 30,000 textile industry stakeholders from over 150 cities nationwide.

Due to the large-scale display of textile machinery and ancillaries, entry for children below 16 years of age is strictly prohibited.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:15 AM IST
