From Keto Appetisers To Desserts: Kritika Kamra’s Brother Rahul Kamra Curated Keto Wedding Menu For Her Sister’s D- Day

Actor Kritika Kamra recently celebrated an intimate wedding in Mumbai, but beyond the glamour and festivities, there was an interesting wellness-focused story behind the celebrations.

Her brother Rahul Kamra, who is a keto coach, shared that the weeks leading up to the wedding were marked by Kritika’s strong commitment to fitness and mindful eating. She followed a disciplined routine that included intermittent fasting, watching her carb intake, and prioritising protein-rich meals.

Interestingly, the wellness approach continued even during the wedding celebrations. According to Rahul, Kritika remained mindful about her protein intake even on the big day, something that surprised many family members amid the excitement.

Rahul Kamra shares that before the wedding, Kritika focused strongly on fitness and building sustainable habits rather than quick fixes. Her routine included regular workouts, intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and closely watching her carb intake while prioritising portion-controlled meals.

The goal was to feel energetic, confident, and healthy leading up to the celebrations. Behind the scenes, the wedding planning also reflected a wellness-first approach, with a thoughtfully curated menu that balanced indulgence with nutrition. Even on her wedding day, Kritika ensured she enjoyed every dish in moderation, consciously practicing portion control.

Since Rahul himself is a keto coach, the family also ensured that the wedding menu reflected healthier choices. Along with traditional dishes, special keto-friendly desserts and mithais were curated for the celebration, giving guests indulgent options without compromising on health.

The menu at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding was thoughtfully curated and completely keto-friendly. It included appetisers like Fiamma Pizza, Pickled Chilli, Spinach Gomae with silken tofu, Edamame Chilli Dim Sum and Thai broth.

The mains also looked equally delicious. Guests were served Thai Pomelo Salad Yum Som-O with Toasted Coconut and Peanuts, Smoked Paneer Curry with Almond Roti, Cauliflower Rice with Snow Peas and Lotus Root Yakhni. You won’t believe that the wedding also had keto desserts. These included Dark Chocolate Brûlée and Sesame Ice Cream.