Bags, Diamonds And Fashion: Malaika Arora Unveils ‘Maejoy’ Premium Accessories Brand Celebrating ‘The Joy of Being Me’

Malaika Arora introduced her new lifestyle accessories brand, Maejoy, in partnership with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra Jabong India Private Limited (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale arm of Myntra.

The Bollywood actor launched the brand with a collection of more than 250 styles, featuring handbags and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Maejoy’s handbag lineup includes crossbody bags, structured shoulder bags, bucket bags, totes, workwear staples, backpacks and clutches. The pieces are crafted from a variety of materials such as synthetic leather, raffia, braids, satin, rhinestones and metallic finishes, among others.

The brand also offers a lab-grown diamond jewellery range, including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and tennis bracelets. These pieces come in silver, gold and rose-gold tones, set on 925 sterling silver bases with diamonds certified by IGI and GCI.

Built around the philosophy “The Joy of Being Me,” Maejoy has been positioned as a premium lifestyle accessories brand that blends iconic, high-fashion-inspired designs with everyday style.

Speaking about the launch, Malaika Arora said, “Maejoy is truly a labour of love. Throughout my career—whether on screen, in business, or through my personal style—I’ve always believed fashion should be empowering yet effortless.”

She added that the concept “The Joy of Being Me” celebrates individuality, and the brand aims to make global fashion trends more accessible while still offering a sense of everyday luxury—whether through lab-grown diamonds or well-crafted handbags. She also noted that the expertise of Myntra Jabong and Exceed Entertainment provides the ideal ecosystem to bring her creative vision to life.

Suman Saha, CXO and Head of House of Brands at MJIPL, said Maejoy combines Malaika Arora’s distinctive fashion perspective with a strong offering in the accessible yet premium accessories segment. He added that the brand’s contemporary designs and positioning are expected to resonate strongly with discerning consumers.

Commenting on celebrity-led brands, Afsar Zaidi, CEO of Exceed Entertainment, said such ventures require the right balance between authenticity and commercial viability. He noted that the company’s past collaborations with Myntra Jabong made working together on Maejoy seamless.

Zaidi also described Malaika Arora as a rare personality who is respected both as a fashion icon and a businesswoman, adding that the partnership brings together her creative influence with Myntra’s expertise in building successful brands.