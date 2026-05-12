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Home > Lifestyle News > Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life

Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life

Rahul Dravid enjoys a luxurious yet simple lifestyle with a premium Bengaluru home and luxury cars like Porsche 911 and Audi Q5. After guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, he expanded his cricket journey by joining the Dublin Guardians franchise in the European T20 Premier League.

Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 17:56 IST

Rahul Dravid is an Indian cricket coach and a great batsman. People know Rahul Dravid over the world for being really calm and having a very disciplined lifestyle. Rahul Dravid is called “The Wall” because of his batting skills. Rahul Dravid has earned respect from people not because of what he has achieved in cricket but also because he lives a simple life and has a good balance in his life. Over the years Rahul Dravid has built a career for himself. This career has helped Rahul Dravid afford a lifestyle and yet he still seems very humble, to the people who look up to him. Rahul Dravid has been able to achieve all this and still remain humble which is really great to see.

Luxury Home in Bengaluru Reflects Rahul Dravid’s Success

Rahul Dravid has a beautiful home in Indiranagar, which is a very good area to live in Bengaluru. Reports suggest that his house is worth Rs 10 crore. His house is very elegant and comfortable it has big rooms and has stylish interiors. Rahul Dravid despite having a lot of fame, keeps himself grounded that’s why people like Rahul Dravid even more because he is very down to earth.

Premium Car Collection Includes Porsche 911 S and Audi Q5

Dravid has a nice home and a lot of cool cars too. He owns cars like the Porsche 911 S and Audi Q5. Dravid has worked hard for cricket for a long time and these cars show that he is very successful. The Porsche 911 S is a car for people who like speed and it has a lot of nice features. The Audi Q5 is a car for people who want to be comfortable and want to have nice technology. Dravid has all these things but he does not show off a lot. He is not the kind of person who likes to flaunt his wealth. Dravid likes to keep a profile and that is why you rarely see him with his luxury cars, like the Porsche 911 S and Audi Q5.

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Rahul Dravid’s Cricket Career Built on Discipline and Consistency

Rahul Dravid had an amazing career in cricket. He played for India in than 500 international matches. Rahul Dravid scored over 24,000 runs in cricket.  Rahul Dravid was very important, to India when they played overseas. He was patient. Had great technique. This helped India win matches. After he stopped playing cricket Rahul Dravid still helped cricket. He became a coach and mentor to help players.

T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Added Another Achievement to His Career 

The Indian team had a moment when they won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with him as coach. He was really good at making decisions and staying calm. This helped the young players in the Indian team to get better and feel more confident. People who like cricket and experts thought he was great at dealing with situations and keeping everyone in line on the India team. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 was a deal, for the Indian team and he was a big part of that.

Dravid Expands Presence in Global Cricket With Dublin Guardians

Rahul Dravid is now working with the Dublin Guardians. This is a cricket team. The team is part of the T20 Premier League. Rahul Dravid being part of the Dublin Guardians shows that he is getting more into cricket outside of India. Rahul Dravid has a lot of experience. He knows a lot, about cricket. This will help the Dublin Guardians team become better in the future. Rahul Dravid and the Dublin Guardians will work together to make the team grow.

Simple Personality and Humble Nature Continue to Inspire Fans

Rahul Dravid is one of the respected players in Indian cricket team. Rahul Dravid worked hard for many years and always did what he was supposed to do. He has big houses and fancy cars. Rahul Dravid also helps young cricket players get better. The way Rahul Dravid lives his life shows that he is successful because he always tries his best and does not give up.

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Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life
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Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life
Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life
Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life
Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life

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