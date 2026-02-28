LIVE TV
Warner Bros. Finalizes $110 Billion Paramount Deal After Netflix Exits Talks, Executive Confirms At Town Hall Meeting

The board at Warner supported the bid which was higher and Netflix withdrew rapidly when it concluded that the price needed to make it competitive was no longer viable.

credit: X
credit: X

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 28, 2026 01:42:35 IST

In a breathtaking twist of fate that has changed the face of the merger in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery has accepted to be taken over by Paramount Skydance under a 110 billion dollar deal, the top management of the company revealed at a company wide town hall on Friday.

The deal, announced by the chief revenue and strategy officer at Warner Bros., was disclosed following the refusal of Netflix to pay the same amount as the new offer made by Paramount that valued the ancient studio and media house at approximately 31 per share. Netflix had been in the process of buying the studio and streaming holdings of Warner Bros. previously, when its bid was determined to be less appealing than the one currently accepted by Paramount.

The successful bid by Paramount marks a months long bid battle during which both media giants battled over the ownership of the large entertainment empire of Warner Bros. Discovery and its film studios, intellectual property and streaming business. The offer of Paramount has an estimated debt worth of 29 billion presumed and the convergence of popular franchises and content platforms under a single umbrella which may result in the fusion of assets such as HBO Max and Paramount+ to become one of the strongest streaming companies in the industry. The board at Warner supported the bid which was higher and Netflix withdrew rapidly when it concluded that the price needed to make it competitive was no longer viable. 

What This Deal Would Mean

Although the magnitude of the deal and the industry consequences may be overwhelming, the regulatory and antitrust inspection is going to be a huge issue with the authorities in the United States and other countries evaluating the effects of the merger on competition and consumer choice. Cinema operators and some lawmakers have been worried that this kind of consolidation would cause a lack of diversity in entertainment services and also loss of jobs in the industry. The deal remains pending regulators and shareholder approval and those who are watching the deal say that the acquisition could be the next step that would outline the future of media and streaming wars in Hollywood over the next few years.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 1:42 AM IST
QUICK LINKS