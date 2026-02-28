‘That Can’t Be Him’: Jim Carrey’s Paris Sighting Leaves Fans Stunned As Social Media Jokes About A ‘Clone’ Go Viral

This week, Hollywood actor Jim Carrey was in the headlines because he had a rare public appearance at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris where he was awarded a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his career and its diversity. The 64 year old who has played iconic characters in The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind gave his acceptance speech in nearly full French, away laughing and applauding as he joked about his accent and thanked his family and long term partner on the stage. The emotional comments made by Carrey, in the famous L’Olympia theatre, were much reported as one of the highlights of the ceremony.

Jim Carrey: Social Media Jokes About A ‘Clone’ Go Viral

However, overshadowed by much of what was being talked about on the internet, which was the appearance of the actor who, according to some fans on the social media platforms, appeared unrecognizable when captured at the red carpet.







The users on sites such as X said that his hair, hair groom and general appearance were significantly different to what they recalled about him, and thus there was a lot of joking around and speculation with theories regarding what he looked like. Some came to the defence of Carrey, complimenting him on how joyful and satisfied he appeared and reminding those who criticised him that individual style and old age could naturally alter the appearance of a person as they age.

Jim Carrey’s Look

During these deliberations of his appearance, the appearance of Carrey was also a means to celebrate and contemplate among both fans and industry personalities. A large number of them pointed to the importance of a large film industry body acknowledging his fifty years in the film industry, especially his adaptability in both comedy and drama and took the occasion as a reminder that the audiences over decades had been shaped by him. The ambivalent reactions highlight the extent to which the work of Carrey was so close to the hearts of fans that even his infrequent appearances became an object of mass discussion and attention.

