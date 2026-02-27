LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

Toxic’s Tabaahi poster teases Yash & Kiara’s fiery chemistr- song drops March 2, 2026.

Toxic’s Tabaahi poster teases Yash & Kiara’s fiery chemistry. (Photo: X/@advani_kiara)
Toxic’s Tabaahi poster teases Yash & Kiara’s fiery chemistry. (Photo: X/@advani_kiara)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 27, 2026 21:48:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ highly anticipated single, Tabaahi, has fans buzzing as superstar Yash and Kiara Advani sizzle in a windswept seaside embrace.

The poster captures raw passion and desire, with Yash exuding strength and grounding, while Kiara clings to him with urgent intensity creating a moment charged with unstoppable chemistry.

Dressed in soft white with flowing hair, Kiara’s delicate presence contrasts Yash’s rugged aura, making the visual both intimate and explosive. A cigar in Yash’s hand adds a touch of vintage rebellion, enhancing the sensual tension, while the vast ocean backdrop mirrors the scale of their emotions untamed, restless, and impossible to ignore.

You Might Be Interested In



Tabaahi Song Release Date

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, known for emotionally resonant chartbusters, Tabaahi promises to be an intense musical experience. Fans won’t have to wait long the single is set to release on March 2, 2026, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Star-Studded Cast and Intense Characters

Toxic also introduces intriguing new characters. Balaji Manohar makes a striking debut as Bheera, while Akshay Oberoi plays the suave and menacing Tony, and Sudev Nair portrays the gritty Karmadi. Their posters have already taken over social media, showcasing the film’s blend of raw action and high-octane drama.

The film, written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is being shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam reinforcing its global appeal. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most intense and stylish mass entertainers.

With the cigar and beach romance poster setting the tone, fans are eagerly counting down to March 2 to experience Yash and Kiara’s fiery chemistry in Tabaahi.

ALSO READ: Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kiara advaniTabaahiTabaahi songToxicToxic first singleYash Kiara Advani

RELATED News

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Glamorous Mystery Woman, New Diva Stealing The Spotlight With Vivek Oberoi In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit New Poster

The Supervillain Swag! Vivek Oberoi Goes Intense In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit First Look; When Will Prabhas’ Action Thriller Release?

T-Series Releases Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar’s Gujarati Romantic Duet ‘Tuj Maari Jindagi’

Big Relief For The Kerala Story 2: The ‘Love Jihad’ Saga Soon To Hit Screens After High Court Bench Lifts Stay On Release

LATEST NEWS

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: England Pull Off Late Heist to Stun New Zealand in Colombo Thriller

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

Prawaas 5.0 Sets the Stage for India’s Next Leap in Passenger Mobility

PAK vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Pakistan Qualify For Semis After England Beat New Zealand? Scenarios Explained

KISNA Launches Exclusive Showroom in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

‘I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong’: Former US President Bill Clinton Denies Any Knowledge Of Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Network

From Idea to Expansion: Santosh Khute Supports Structured Business Growth Across Industries

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 27: Latest Standings as England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

A New Era of Education for Central India: Indore Gets a New International School as Chatrabhuj Narsee School Opens Its Third Campus

Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date
Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date
Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date
Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

QUICK LINKS