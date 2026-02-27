Cigar And Beach Romance: Toxic’s Tabaahi Poster Teases Yash & Kiara’s Unstoppable Chemistry- Check Song Release Date

A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ highly anticipated single, Tabaahi, has fans buzzing as superstar Yash and Kiara Advani sizzle in a windswept seaside embrace.

The poster captures raw passion and desire, with Yash exuding strength and grounding, while Kiara clings to him with urgent intensity creating a moment charged with unstoppable chemistry.

Dressed in soft white with flowing hair, Kiara’s delicate presence contrasts Yash’s rugged aura, making the visual both intimate and explosive. A cigar in Yash’s hand adds a touch of vintage rebellion, enhancing the sensual tension, while the vast ocean backdrop mirrors the scale of their emotions untamed, restless, and impossible to ignore.







Tabaahi Song Release Date

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, known for emotionally resonant chartbusters, Tabaahi promises to be an intense musical experience. Fans won’t have to wait long the single is set to release on March 2, 2026, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Star-Studded Cast and Intense Characters

Toxic also introduces intriguing new characters. Balaji Manohar makes a striking debut as Bheera, while Akshay Oberoi plays the suave and menacing Tony, and Sudev Nair portrays the gritty Karmadi. Their posters have already taken over social media, showcasing the film’s blend of raw action and high-octane drama.

The film, written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is being shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam reinforcing its global appeal. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most intense and stylish mass entertainers.

With the cigar and beach romance poster setting the tone, fans are eagerly counting down to March 2 to experience Yash and Kiara’s fiery chemistry in Tabaahi.

