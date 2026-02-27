Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

The highly anticipated Tamil crime web series Thadayam, starring actor-director Samuthirakani, is now streaming on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium. This marks Samuthirakani’s first web series venture, bringing his signature intense screen presence to a chilling murder mystery narrative.

The series also stars Sshivada, Raj Tirandas, Munnar Ramesh, and a talented ensemble cast, promising a gripping crime drama experience.

When Did Thadayam Release on OTT?

Thadayam officially premiered on February 27, 2026, exclusively on ZEE5 through OTTplay Premium. Fans can stream all six episodes immediately. Each episode runs approximately 22–25 minutes, making it an ideal binge-watch for thriller enthusiasts. Currently, the series is available in Tamil with English subtitles.

What is Thadayam About?

Set against the backdrop of the late 1990s along the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border, Thadayam follows a series of horrifying murders. The victims’ sacred marital symbols are mysteriously stolen, hinting at a ritualistic motive rather than financial gain. SI Adhiyamaan (Samuthirakani) and senior officer SI Lakshmi (Sshivada) lead the investigation into these 77 chilling murders, navigating the complexities of law enforcement, patriarchy, and human morality.

Who’s in the Cast and Crew?

Lead Actors: Samuthirakani, Sshivada, Raj Tirandas

Supporting Cast: Munnar Ramesh, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravai, Vishakan, Pulipandi, Abhishek Joseph George, Ravichandran, Karthi, Suparna, Dayalan

Director & Writer: Navinkumar Palanivel

Cinematography: KK

Editing: Dinesh Kumar

Music Composer: Vibin Baskar

With a tight six-episode format, the series explores multiple subplots: Adhiyamaan’s struggles with a flawed system, Lakshmi’s battle against patriarchy at home and office, and the killers’ dark backstories.

Where Can You Watch Thadayam?

Thadayam is currently streaming exclusively on ZEE5 through OTTplay Premium. Subscribers can access all episodes on-demand, along with other popular titles available on OTTplay Premium, including JioHotstar, Discovery+, SonyLIV, FanCode, and more.

Critical Take on Thadayam

While Thadayam delivers a strong premise and solid performances especially Samuthirakani’s commanding portrayal and Raj Tirandas’ menacing presence the series has faced criticism for not fully exploring the killers’ motives and leaning on shock value over nuanced storytelling. Lakshmi’s storyline, though promising, is considered underdeveloped, leaving the narrative’s emotional depth uneven.

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Thadayam offers thriller fans a fast-paced, engaging crime drama, anchored by Samuthirakani’s star power and a gripping murder mystery. It’s a must-watch for those who enjoy Tamil crime thrillers with a dark, suspenseful edge.

