Punjab Law College Shooting Tragedy: First-Year Student Kills Female Classmate, Then Ends Own Life- Shocking Incident Caught On Camera | Watch

A shocking incident unfolded at a law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday when a first-year student allegedly shot dead his classmate inside a classroom before turning the gun on himself.

The tragic episode, which took place before the class began, has left students, faculty, and residents in deep shock. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the campus.

Shooting Inside Classroom Before Lecture Began

According to police, the accused student, identified as Prince Raj, entered the classroom at the law college in Usma village while students were waiting for the lecture to start. He allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Sandeep Kaur in the head at close range.

Before anyone could react, Raj turned the same weapon on himself and fired. The horrifying sequence of events happened within moments, leaving those present stunned and helpless.

Really Disturbing..A young man shot dead a student of Law College in Usma village of Tarn Taran and then committed suicide by shooting himself, Women has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, and the man as Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village in Tarn Taran.







Victim Died on the Spot, Accused Succumbed Later

Police officials said Sandeep Kaur died on the spot due to the gunshot injury. Prince Raj was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh confirmed the incident and said that the motive behind the shooting is still unclear. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain what led to the extreme step.

Both Were First-Year Students

Both Prince Raj and Sandeep Kaur were first-year students at the same law college. Preliminary reports suggest there was no immediate disturbance in the classroom before the incident occurred. Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning students and staff to piece together the sequence of events.

Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

The entire shooting was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the college premises. The footage is now part of the police investigation and is being reviewed to understand the exact timeline and circumstances of the crime.

Rising Concerns Over Safety and Crimes Against Women

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety in educational institutions and crimes against women in the region.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Punjab witnessed a 17% rise in crimes against women in 2021, with cases increasing from 4,838 in 2020 to 5,662 in 2021. Though the state recorded a slight dip of 1.5% in such cases in 2022, the number of rape cases saw an increase compared to the previous year.

In 2021, Punjab reported 508 rape cases and 60 rape attempt cases. The data highlights a worrying trend even as overall crime figures fluctuate.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case to determine the motive behind the shooting. Officials are examining the background of both students and their possible interactions in the days leading up to the incident.

