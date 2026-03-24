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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

Hailstorm and sudden rain hit Hyderabad, catching commuters off guard; IMD says weather shift due to troughs, more storms likely this week.

Hailstorm and sudden rain hit Hyderabad. (Photo: X)
Hailstorm and sudden rain hit Hyderabad. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 24, 2026 20:41:07 IST

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Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

A sudden spell of moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by hailstorms in some areas, lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday evening (March 24, 2026), bringing much-needed relief from the intense afternoon heat.

Key localities such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nacharam and AS Rao Nagar witnessed steady showers, dramatically shifting the city’s weather within hours.

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Commuters Caught Unprepared Amid Evening Rush

The abrupt downpour left many commuters stranded and scrambling for cover. With little warning and no rain gear, people were seen taking shelter under bus stops, metro stations and public spaces as traffic slowed and roads turned slick. The sudden weather shift disrupted the usual evening rush across several parts of the city.

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Why Is Hyderabad Seeing Sudden Rainfall Now?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is being triggered by atmospheric disturbances caused by opposing wind systems. A trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh to North Maharashtra, along with another trough from the Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka, has created favourable conditions for thunderstorms and rain.

Hyderabad Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

As showers intensified, the IMD issued a Yellow warning for parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The alert indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days, urging residents to stay cautious.

Areas Likely to Be Affected Immediately

The IMD’s nowcast has predicted rain and thunderstorms in districts such as Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy over the next few hours. Other districts including Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Siddipet are also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Hyderabad Weather Alert: What to Expect Over the Next 7 Days

The state is likely to witness a mix of thunderstorms and rising temperatures in the coming week. While temperatures are expected to dip slightly over the next 48 hours, offering temporary relief, the IMD has warned of a gradual increase of 2–3°C thereafter. Intermittent thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to continue across Telangana until the end of the month.

A Brief Relief Before Heat Returns

While Tuesday’s rain brought respite from the scorching heat, the relief may be short-lived. Weather experts suggest that this pattern of high temperatures punctuated by sudden thunderstorms could persist till late May or early June, marking a typical pre-monsoon phase in the region.

ALSO READ: Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

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Tags: hailstormHyderabad hailstormHyderabad rainHyderabad weather alertWeather HyderabadWeather Telangana

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Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

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Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

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Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

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