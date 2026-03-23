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Home > Regionals News > Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

Prayagraj tragedy: 4 killed, 12 injured as cold storage collapses; rescue teams battle toxic ammonia leak, probe ordered.

Prayagraj tragedy: 4 killed, 12 injured as cold storage collapses. (Photo: X/ANI)
Prayagraj tragedy: 4 killed, 12 injured as cold storage collapses. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 23, 2026 20:47:45 IST

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Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

At least four workers lost their lives, and 12 others were injured after a portion of a cold storage facility collapsed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday afternoon. The collapse triggered an ammonia gas leak, leading to a major emergency response from local authorities.

Collapse Traps Workers Under Debris

Senior police officer Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that the structure caved in suddenly, trapping workers under debris. “All the injured workers have been rescued and admitted to hospital,” he said. Rescue operations were ongoing, with concerns that more people could be trapped.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the administration received the first information about the collapse between 1:30 pm and 2 pm. “12 labourers were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at SRN Hospital. Four labourers died,” he added.

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Emergency Response Intensifies Amid Ammonia Leak

Following the collapse, ammonia gas began leaking from the facility, prompting emergency containment measures. Police, the district administration, SDRF, and fire brigade teams have been deployed to manage the situation.



Police Commissioner Joginder Kumar stated that an NDRF team has been called in from Varanasi, while three SDRF teams are already at the site, working to secure the area and prevent further risk.

Cold Storage Linked to Former MLA, Probe Launched

Authorities revealed that the cold storage facility is connected to former Samajwadi Party MLA Ansar Ahmad. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the collapse. Officials have stated that strict action will be taken against those found negligent, and the horticulture department’s role in approving the facility is also under scrutiny.

CM and PM Express Grief; Aid Announced

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as “deeply tragic and heart-wrenching” and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for each deceased worker’s family and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief in a post shared by the PMO on X, saying he was “deeply saddened” and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of the deceased, while the injured will receive ₹50,000.

Rescue and Safety Operations Continue

Authorities are closely monitoring the site as rescue and safety measures continue. The incident has raised concerns over structural safety standards in industrial facilities across Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Horror: 20-Year-Old Stabbed 20 Times, Throat Slit in Dharavi by Friend After Refusal to Live Together; Accused Found Standing by Body With Blood-Stained Knife

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Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

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Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video
Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video
Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video
Prayagraj Tragedy: 4 Workers Killed, 12 Injured As Cold Storage Facility Collapses; Rescue Teams Struggle Amid Toxic Ammonia Leak- Watch Video

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