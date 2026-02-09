Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Why Was An FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

A Lamborghini Revuelto that was speeding on Sunday afternoon in the upscale and posh Gwaltoli district in Kanpur hit pedestrians on VIP Road, an auto rickshaw and parked vehicles, injuring at least six people. The rare luxury vehicle according to eyewitnesses and police was out of control and created a lot of panic when it swiveled off the road near Rev-3 Mall first crashing into an auto rickshaw and then a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle that shook its rider in the heavens. Residents surrounded the vehicle and did not allow the driver to escape, as the car was later taken by the police to conduct further research.

Why Was An FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

The accident was also short lived as controversial due to the injuries, but due to the manner in which the First Information Report (FIR) was handled. The first documents at the police department are said to have identified an unknown identity as the suspect, although there was clear video footage of the driver in the car. Other social media users and critics wondered why the FIR did not arrest Shivam Mishra, the son of a well regarded tobacco businessman KK Mishra, immediately, as eyewitnesses and various media sources claimed that he had been driving the car at high speed, and was, allegedly, intoxicated. The outcry of the people seems to have influenced the police to later include his name in the FIR a day after.







The interest in the incident has been caused by not only the injuries, dramatic nature of the crash, but also by the status of the Mishra family and the issues concerned with the processing of the case. KK Mishra is another reputed tobacco trader whose business and personal wealth with luxury cars were already the focus of attention, particularly since that of his business was being widely examined by tax authorities. The scandal of the luxury car accident and the harm it caused to civilian lives, as well as the controversy of the initial filing of an FIR against an unknown individual, have both heightened public attention to the case of a high profile.

