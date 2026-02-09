Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

Shivam Mishra: A high-speed Lamborghini crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Sunday afternoon left at least six people injured, triggering chaos in the upscale Gwaltoli area near Rev-3 Mall. The luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, lost control around 3:15 pm, police said. The vehicle has been seized and an FIR is being registered.

High-Speed Crash On Kanpur’s VIP Road

According to DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava, the Lamborghini Revuelto valued at nearly ₹10 crore rammed into pedestrians and multiple vehicles after veering out of control. Eyewitnesses alleged the car was being driven at an excessive speed, with some claiming the driver appeared intoxicated. Authorities said medical examination reports are awaited.

The car first struck an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The biker was reportedly thrown nearly 10 feet into the air. The Lamborghini mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel, dragged it for several metres, and finally hit an electric pole before coming to a halt.

One of the injured, Taufiq Ahmed, told media that he was standing beside his parked bike when he was hit and thrown several metres, suffering serious leg injuries.

Driver Allegedly Tried To Flee, Crowd Intervened

Witnesses claimed Mishra attempted to flee the scene after the crash. They alleged that private bouncers travelling in another vehicle tried to shield him and behaved aggressively with locals. Enraged residents reportedly smashed the Lamborghini’s windows and pulled the driver out before police arrived.

Police conducted crowd-control measures and shifted Mishra and the injured to a private hospital. The damaged car was later seized and taken to the police station. Officials confirmed that the Lamborghini is registered in Rohini, North West Delhi.

Income Tax Raids And Lavish Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

Shivam Mishra first came under national attention in 2024 during large-scale Income Tax raids on Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, a company headed by his father, KK Mishra. Searches were conducted at around 20 locations across Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat by multiple teams.

Investigators alleged major discrepancies between the company’s declared annual income of ₹20–25 crore and an estimated turnover of ₹100–150 crore. Authorities suspected Income Tax evasion, GST violations, offshore accounts and manipulated ledgers.

During searches at Shivam Mishra’s Delhi residence in Vasant Vihar, officials seized luxury vehicles worth nearly ₹50 crore, many bearing the same ‘4018’ number plate. The collection reportedly included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren, Porsche and the Lamborghini Revuelto involved in Sunday’s crash. Cash worth over ₹11 crore, jewellery and high-value watches, including a diamond-studded timepiece valued at around ₹2.5 crore were also seized.

Further legal proceedings related to the tax investigation have not been publicly detailed since the raids.

