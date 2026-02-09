LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan iran
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Police officials indicated that FIR would be filed on the basis of complaints and additional legal proceeding would be taken as KK Mishra has business history and the case is high profile, which is still drawing the attention of many.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 9, 2026 09:45:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

KK Mishra had come into national limelight when a speeding Lamborghini with his son Shivam Mishra driving it, showed no mercy and flattened pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road, opposite the Rev-3 Mall in the posh Gwaltoli locality in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon.

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

KK Mishra is a reputed business tycoon in Uttar Pradesh, who has now been put on the spot due to a controversial road accident in Kanpur by his son. Mishra owns Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd which is a company that deals in the supply of tobacco to the gutkha manufacturers in the region. He At least six individuals were injured by the event and this caused local residents to be extremely angry.

The accident was said to have happened at about 3:15 PM when the luxury car is said to have lost control and crashed against people standing along the road and into several vehicles. The eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle had hit an auto-rickshaw and then smashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle with its rider flying almost 10 feet up into the air. The Lamborghini pulled the motorcycle with it without realizing before colliding with an electric pole and halting. Taufiq, one of the injured who sustained serious leg injuries following the flung to several metres, and others had been fractured and bruised.

You Might Be Interested In

Kanpur Lamborghini Accident

Angry locals came to the scene and surrounded the car and compelled the driver to be inside the car. It was reported by witnesses that unofficial bouncers who escorted the accused attempted to clear the crowd and were aggressive, which increased the tensions. Police saved the life of the driver and transferred him and the injured victims to a private hospital. The wrecked Lamborghini was taken to the police station. This was followed later on when there was mayhem at the police station as the victims alleged that the authorities were going easy on the driver because of his family and so called pressure to reach a compromise. Police officials indicated that FIR would be filed on the basis of complaints and additional legal proceeding would be taken as KK Mishra has business history and the case is high profile, which is still drawing the attention of many.

Also Read: Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltdhome-hero-pos-1Kanpur crash newsKanpur Lamborghini accidentKK MishraLamborghini hits pedestrians kanpurShivam Mishrawho is KK Mishra

RELATED News

Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

Ahmedabad Nightmare: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy On Mosque Rooftop, Lures Him Under Pretext Of Teaching Namaz, Minor Found In Terrible State

Caught On Camera: Drunk Women In Bengaluru Crash Bike Into Cab, Beat Driver With Helmet, Kick Locals As Chaos Erupts

Kerala Spa Gang Rape: ‘35 Minutes of Horror’ At Knifepoint, Woman Dragged Into Locked Room; Heartbreaking Details Unfold

West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Dalal Street Turns Green as Investors Look Beyond Global Cues Amid Rising Optimism

Will Shabana Mahmood Become UK Prime Minister As Speculation Grows Over Keir Starmer’s Resignation? All About The First Muslim, PoK-Origin Home Secretary

‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Who Is Ilia Malinin? Meet The ‘Quad God’ Who Won Winter Olympics Skating Gold For US After Beating Japan’s Shun Sato

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many
Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many
Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many
Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

QUICK LINKS