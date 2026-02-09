KK Mishra had come into national limelight when a speeding Lamborghini with his son Shivam Mishra driving it, showed no mercy and flattened pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road, opposite the Rev-3 Mall in the posh Gwaltoli locality in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon.

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

KK Mishra is a reputed business tycoon in Uttar Pradesh, who has now been put on the spot due to a controversial road accident in Kanpur by his son. Mishra owns Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd which is a company that deals in the supply of tobacco to the gutkha manufacturers in the region. He At least six individuals were injured by the event and this caused local residents to be extremely angry.

The accident was said to have happened at about 3:15 PM when the luxury car is said to have lost control and crashed against people standing along the road and into several vehicles. The eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle had hit an auto-rickshaw and then smashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle with its rider flying almost 10 feet up into the air. The Lamborghini pulled the motorcycle with it without realizing before colliding with an electric pole and halting. Taufiq, one of the injured who sustained serious leg injuries following the flung to several metres, and others had been fractured and bruised.

Kanpur Lamborghini Accident

Angry locals came to the scene and surrounded the car and compelled the driver to be inside the car. It was reported by witnesses that unofficial bouncers who escorted the accused attempted to clear the crowd and were aggressive, which increased the tensions. Police saved the life of the driver and transferred him and the injured victims to a private hospital. The wrecked Lamborghini was taken to the police station. This was followed later on when there was mayhem at the police station as the victims alleged that the authorities were going easy on the driver because of his family and so called pressure to reach a compromise. Police officials indicated that FIR would be filed on the basis of complaints and additional legal proceeding would be taken as KK Mishra has business history and the case is high profile, which is still drawing the attention of many.

Also Read: Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13