Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

A joyride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival in Faridabad killed a police officer and injured 13 others. Haryana Police have registered an FIR and arrested two accused, while the amusement ride area has been shut pending investigation.

Joyride Collapse Triggers Tragedy at Surajkund Mela (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 8, 2026 20:47:53 IST

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

Haryana Police on Sunday confirmed that an FIR has been registered and two people have been arrested in connection with the tragic joyride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Festival in Faridabad. The accident claimed the life of a police officer and left 13 others injured.

In an official post shared on X, Haryana Police said swift action was taken after the incident.
“An FIR has been registered immediately in connection with the swing accident that occurred at the Surajkund Mela on 7 February, and 2 accused individuals have been arrested,” the post read.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday evening at the Surajkund Mela when an amusement ride suddenly collapsed, causing chaos and panic among visitors. A police inspector who was deployed on duty at the venue noticed that the ride was tilting and rushed in to help people get off. Before he could save everyone, the structure gave way. The officer was taken to hospital but was later declared brought dead.

You Might Be Interested In

13 Injured, Rushed to Nearby Hospitals

Thirteen other people were injured in the accident and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their condition is being monitored by doctors.

A day after the incident, the Faridabad District Administration and the Surajkund Fair Authority said the Surajkund International Crafts Festival would continue as planned. However, officials clarified that the amusement ride section has been shut for now.

Amusement Ride Area Shut, Festival Continues

“The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue as scheduled on Sunday. In light of the recent unfortunate incident, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure until further investigation is complete,” an official said.

Authorities added that a full review of safety measures is underway. They also stressed that all other areas of the festival, including cultural programmes, crafts, food stalls and entertainment activities, are safe and functioning smoothly.

Strict Action Promised

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said the accident occurred around 6.15 pm and confirmed that strict action would be taken against the ride operator, including the registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation.

Following the tragedy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed condolences to the family of the deceased officer. He also directed officials to ensure proper and immediate treatment for the injured and assured that the state government would provide all possible assistance.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 8:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS