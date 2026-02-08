LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

Three people were found dead inside an abandoned SUV on Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover. Police have called the case suspicious and are waiting for post-mortem reports to determine the cause of death.

Three Dead Bodies Found in an Abandoned Car (Image: AI-generated)
Three Dead Bodies Found in an Abandoned Car (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 20:15:59 IST

Three bodies were found inside an abandoned car on Sunday evening on Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover. 

Reports say that Fire department officials first received a call about a suspicious unattended vehicle parked on the busy elevated road. When they reached the spot, they found a Tavera SUV standing still with no driver and no one around.

Fire Department Alert Raises Suspicion

After officials reached the scene, they inspected the vehicle and made a shocking discovery in which they found three people lying motionless inside. They immediately informed the Delhi Police, who arrived and took over the investigation.

According to reports, the police later identified the victims as Randhir Singh (60), Lakshmi Singh (40), and Shiv Narayan (46). Officials described the circumstances as suspicious, and said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to find out how they died.

Police and Forensic Probe Underway

A police officer at the scene said, “We have cordoned off the area and are examining the vehicle and its surroundings. Forensic teams are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to determine what happened.”

Forensic experts and medical investigators gathered clues inside and around the SUV. They are scanning nearby CCTV cameras and analysing every detail to figure out how the three ended up dead inside the parked car.

Cause of Death Still Unclear

At first look, there were no obvious signs of external injury on the bodies, and all their belongings were intact. The police are now considering multiple possibilities of death, which range from poisoning, suicide, or a targeted attack, however nothing has been confirmed yet.

Residents near the flyover said the discovery caused panic. One local said, “We saw police and forensic teams everywhere. It’s frightening that three people could die in such a strange way on our road,” as per reports. 

Investigators are waiting for the post-mortem reports, which could reveal the exact cause of death. Police are also talking to potential witnesses and searching for more video footage from the area.

Similar events in the past

This is not the only alarming incident on Delhi’s flyovers in recent years. In 2025, a car on a different flyover lost control and plunged onto railway tracks, which disrupted train services, however in that case, the driver survived with minor injuries.

In another tragic case in West Delhi, three young men were killed in a hit-and-run incident on an elevated road, after which the driver was arrested. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 8:15 PM IST
Tags: crime newsDelhi Newslatest news

