Ahmedabad Nightmare: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy On Mosque Rooftop, Lures Him Under Pretext Of Teaching Namaz, Minor Found In Terrible State

A truly horrifying incident has come to light in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad. A 23-year-old man, identified as Noman Sheikh, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy. What makes this even more shocking is that the crime took place on the rooftop of the Makhdoom Saheb Mosque.

According to the police, Noman Sheikh tricked the young child by telling him he would teach him how to offer Namaz (prayers). He lured the boy to the rooftop of the mosque, where they spent about 15 to 20 minutes. During this time, Sheikh allegedly committed unnatural sex with the minor. The poor child was later found in a terrible state, deeply distressed and in pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in critical condition and receiving intensive medical treatment.

Ahmedabad Local community furious at the act

The local community is absolutely furious. People are especially angry that a religious place like a mosque was used to commit such a disgusting crime. As per reports, the Ahmedabad police moved very quickly and arrested Sheikh soon after the matter was reported. When they started looking into his background, they found that Sheikh is not a new offender. He actually has a criminal history and has been involved in assault cases before.

The police launched an investigation and took the accused back to the mosque rooftop to reconstruct exactly how the assault happened in order to understand the details of the assault and build a strong case against him in court. Reports say that they are now working on finishing the “panchnama” (legal documentation). The authorities have further promised that the young survivor will get all the help he needs. They said that the survivor would receive medical care and long-term psychological support to help him recover from this trauma.

Similar events of sexual assault

In a similar story from West Bengal, a man was arrested in Narendrapur for assaulting a minor girl after tricking her with a false promise of marriage. In another case from Kerala, a spa employee was gang-raped by six men who even filmed the assault to extort money from her.

The police in Ahmedabad are continuing their probe to see if Sheikh has hurt anyone else in the past.

