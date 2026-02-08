LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

A man named Akash Halder was arrested in Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after promising to marry her. The girl’s family filed a complaint, and the police acted quickly. Halder denies the allegations, and an investigation is ongoing.

Minor assaulted in West Bengal (Image: Representative photo)
Minor assaulted in West Bengal (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 14:52:28 IST

West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

A terrible crime has come to light in West Bengal, where a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Narendrapur, in South 24 Parganas. The accused has been identified as Akash Halder. The arrest happened on Saturday night after the girl’s family went to the police.

According to the family’s complaint, Halder trapped the young girl by promising to marry her. Under the pretext of the false promise, he allegedly abused her multiple times over several days. As per reports, he even threatened to kill her if she told anyone what was happening in order to keep her quiet. The girl stayed silent out of fear for a while, however eventually, she couldn’t take the threats anymore and told her parents everything.

West Bengal Police Intervene and Arrest the Accused

Reports say that as soon as the family found out, they filed a written complaint at the Narendrapur police station. The police acted quickly, starting an investigation and picking up Halder that same night. A senior officer from the Baruipur Police District confirmed the arrest, saying, “The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the minor’s family. Investigation is on.”

According to reports, Akash Halder has denied everything. He claims he is innocent and that the family is falsely accusing him. However, the police do not believe him as they are looking into every detail and checking the facts. They plan to ask the court for custody of Halder so they can question him for more time.

A Pattern of Violence in West Bengal

This is not the first time such a crime has been reported in West Bengal. Recently, there were other “shocker” reports from the state. In one case in Berpara, a man was arrested for biting off his sleeping wife’s nose after calling it “beautiful.” In another instance in Jalpaiguri, a man surrendered to the police after killing his wife with a sharp weapon because he suspected she was having an affair.

These incidents show a worrying trend of violence and exploitation. In the Narendrapur case, the police say they are doing everything possible to make sure the minor girl gets justice. They are being careful with their statements for now, but they’ve made it clear that “the veracity of the allegations will be verified, and action will be taken as per the law.” 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 2:52 PM IST
Tags: crime newslatest newsregional news

West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

QUICK LINKS