Home > Regionals > Who Was Kiran? Bengaluru Bodybuilder's Death By Suicide Linked To Girlfriend's Engagement, Police Probe Underway

The police have been investigating the case and nothing has been publicly announced yet about the contents of the death note.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 13:01:06 IST

A 26-year-old body builder in Bengaluru committed suicide upon hearing that his girlfriend was getting married without his consent. The accident took place in the Mahalakshmi Layout district where the young man named Kiran was living together with his family. Kiran allegedly spent three years in a relationship with the woman, a fact that made him so distraught by the sudden announcement of her engagement. Upon learning of her forthcoming marriage, he went home looking upset and trapped himself in his room where he was eventually discovered hanging by his family members.

His failure to step out of his room caused his family to break down the door and find his body. The police were called to the scene and the body of Kiran was later taken to the post mortem test. The police in Bengaluru have also retrieved a death note in the room, and are probing into the different facets of the case, which prompted him to make a tragic decision. The police are attempting to reconstruct the incidents that led to the suicide and whether there were other reasons that could have been behind his emotional trauma. 

The episode shows the extreme emotional consequences of personal relations and heartbreak on a person, especially on a young adult. The police have been investigating the case and nothing has been publicly announced yet about the contents of the death note. Concurrently, mental health professionals and counsellors usually emphasize on the need to find emotional support through distress and encourage the families and communities to be more alert and supportive of individuals who are experiencing depression or are in a state of extreme emotional upheaval. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 1:01 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bengaluru bodybuilder suicide caseBengaluru suicide investigationbodybuilder death Indiagirlfriend engagement suicide newsKiran bodybuilder death newsWho was Kiran Bengaluru bodybuilder

QUICK LINKS