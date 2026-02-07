LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Gujarat Class 12 latecomer slaps teacher, rants “Who are you to question me? No one asks me anything at home”; video goes viral.

Gujarat Class 12 latecomer slaps teacher. (Photo: X, AI)
Gujarat Class 12 latecomer slaps teacher. (Photo: X, AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 7, 2026 21:59:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

A Class 12 student at S.J. Dave High School in Shehra, Panchmahal district, allegedly slapped a female teacher after being questioned for arriving late to his second preliminary examination.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread outrage on social media, raising concerns about discipline and safety in schools.

“No One Asks Me Anything at Home, Who Are You to Question Me?”

According to police reports, the 18-year-old student, identified as Mohammed Khan Ansari, lost his temper when the invigilator asked about his late arrival. Eyewitnesses said the student reportedly shouted, “No one asks me anything at home, so who are you to question me?” before slapping the teacher on her cheek, pushing her, and fleeing the classroom.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch here:



CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Assault

The CCTV video of the incident went viral, showing the teacher visibly shocked and frightened by the sudden attack. As some students confronted the boy, he reportedly escaped the classroom. The footage quickly triggered public outrage and debates over school safety and student conduct.

Student Returns With Group, Threatens Teacher

Reports revealed that the student returned to the school on January 27 with his father and a group of 15–20 people, allegedly threatening the teacher and warning her of harm.

Police filed an FIR on February 3 against the student, four named individuals, and the 15–20 others involved. Three accused have been arrested so far.

Police Inspector Ankur Chaudhary confirmed that a reconstruction of the incident was carried out in the presence of the teacher to understand the sequence of events. The accused were later produced in court and granted bail.

The student claimed that he returned to apologise to the teacher and staff, although the allegations of threats remain under investigation.

Teachers Demand Strict Action

The incident has angered teachers across Panchmahal, with many demanding strict action against the student and anyone supporting such acts. 

Authorities continue to investigate the case, ensuring that safety measures in schools are reviewed and enforced.

Social media users expressed shock and condemnation over the attack, with many highlighting the disturbing sense of entitlement shown by the student in the viral footage. The video has reignited discussions about respect for educators and the need for strict disciplinary action in schools.

ALSO READ: Surajkund Mela Accident: Cop Dies, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses In Faridabad

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Class 12 student attackgujaratGujarat student slaps teacherGujarat student viral videoGujarat viral videoviral video

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He ‘Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate’

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Nightmare For Hong Kong Man Searching Porn Online, Finds His Private Hotel Video With Girlfriend On Internet

LATEST NEWS

IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick vs Scotland, Joins Elite Club With Lasith Malinga and Pat Cummins | WATCH Video

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

IND vs USA: ‘Part of Trade Deal With Donald Trump’ — Fans Troll Team India’s Batting After Collapse vs USA at Wankhede

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’
Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’
Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’
Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

QUICK LINKS