Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

A Class 12 student at S.J. Dave High School in Shehra, Panchmahal district, allegedly slapped a female teacher after being questioned for arriving late to his second preliminary examination.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread outrage on social media, raising concerns about discipline and safety in schools.

“No One Asks Me Anything at Home, Who Are You to Question Me?”

According to police reports, the 18-year-old student, identified as Mohammed Khan Ansari, lost his temper when the invigilator asked about his late arrival. Eyewitnesses said the student reportedly shouted, “No one asks me anything at home, so who are you to question me?” before slapping the teacher on her cheek, pushing her, and fleeing the classroom.

A woman schoolteacher was allegedly slapped by a student before the entire class when she asked him why he was late for an exam. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/uLMYt3oRlq — SriSathya (@sathyashrii) February 7, 2026







CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Assault

The CCTV video of the incident went viral, showing the teacher visibly shocked and frightened by the sudden attack. As some students confronted the boy, he reportedly escaped the classroom. The footage quickly triggered public outrage and debates over school safety and student conduct.

Student Returns With Group, Threatens Teacher

Reports revealed that the student returned to the school on January 27 with his father and a group of 15–20 people, allegedly threatening the teacher and warning her of harm.

Police filed an FIR on February 3 against the student, four named individuals, and the 15–20 others involved. Three accused have been arrested so far.

Police Inspector Ankur Chaudhary confirmed that a reconstruction of the incident was carried out in the presence of the teacher to understand the sequence of events. The accused were later produced in court and granted bail.

The student claimed that he returned to apologise to the teacher and staff, although the allegations of threats remain under investigation.

Teachers Demand Strict Action

The incident has angered teachers across Panchmahal, with many demanding strict action against the student and anyone supporting such acts.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, ensuring that safety measures in schools are reviewed and enforced.

Social media users expressed shock and condemnation over the attack, with many highlighting the disturbing sense of entitlement shown by the student in the viral footage. The video has reignited discussions about respect for educators and the need for strict disciplinary action in schools.

