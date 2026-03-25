‘Has Zombie Drug Entered India?’: Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Chandigarh: A disturbing incident in Chandigarh has sparked concern after a delivery agent was found standing motionless for nearly two hours, triggering online speculation about the presence of a so-called “zombie drug” in India.

The incident took place in Sector 33B, where locals noticed a Blinkit delivery worker standing still, staring blankly and showing no response to his surroundings. Eyewitnesses said the man appeared disconnected and unaware, raising alarm among passersby.

Police Step In, Medical Check Conducted

As concern grew, residents alerted the police. Authorities reached the spot and took the man for medical evaluation. The exact cause of his condition is yet to be confirmed.

Viral Video Sparks ‘Zombie Drug’ Claims

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with many users linking the behaviour to the so-called “zombie drug.” Others suggested possible reasons such as drug abuse, extreme fatigue, or an underlying medical condition.

What is happening here? A disturbing incident in Chandigarh’s Sector 33B has left residents alarmed after a Blinkit delivery worker was seen standing completely still for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses reported that the man appeared unresponsive, staring blankly in one… pic.twitter.com/19aeXDVVmQ — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) March 25, 2026

Concerns Over Mental Health And Gig Work Pressure

The incident has also raised broader questions about the mental health and working conditions of gig economy workers. Some users pointed out that long working hours and stress could also explain such behaviour.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Authorities have not confirmed any link to drug use so far. The case remains under examination, with officials expected to clarify the cause after medical reports. The episode has triggered debate over public health, drug awareness, and worker welfare, while highlighting how quickly unverified claims can spread online.

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