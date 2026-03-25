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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

The clash, reportedly triggered by an argument over who should go first, quickly escalated as tempers flared amid the ongoing rush for fuel.

Fists and Kicks Fly at Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos. Photo: Screengrab
Fists and Kicks Fly at Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos. Photo: Screengrab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 25, 2026 15:14:51 IST

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

A routine wait at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh spiralled into chaos after a long queue for fuel turned violent, with people exchanging punches and kicks in full public view. The clash, reportedly triggered by an argument over who should go first, quickly escalated as tempers flared amid the ongoing rush for fuel.

Eyewitnesses said the situation turned tense within minutes, leading to a full-blown brawl that caused panic at the spot. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the intensity of the scuffle as bystanders looked on. 

Petrol Pump Fight at Madhya Pradesh Amid Fuel Shortage: Viral Video

In Siddharthnagar, Madhya Pradesh, a long queue at a petrol pump for refuelling suddenly turned into a dispute. An argument broke out among people over “first come, first served,” which quickly escalated into a physical fight. 

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Angry individuals began hitting each other with punches and kicks, leading to chaos at the scene. Police arrived after being informed, brought the situation under control, and have started an investigation. 

Why are Petrol Supply Issues Affecting Locals?

 The incident reflects a growing concern among residents regarding adequate petrol supplies in the region. From two wheelers to four wheelers, everyone is facing extended queues at various fuel stations, with many reporting that petrol stations were running low on stock, exacerbating the frustrations of those needing fuel for their vehicles. As the shortage persisted, the stress among consumers heightened, resulting in the altercation. 

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India 

City

Petrol (₹/litre)

Diesel (₹/litre)

New Delhi

94.77

87.67

Mumbai

103.50

90.03

Kolkata

105.41

92.02

Bengaluru

102.92

90.99

Chennai

100.80

92.39

Hyderabad

107.46

95.70

Ahmedabad

94.48

90.16

Jaipur

104.72

90.21

Lucknow

94.73

87.81

Noida

94.77

87.89

Gurugram

95.44

87.90

Chandigarh

94.30

82.45

Patna

106.11

91.77

Also Read: ‘Has Zombie Drug Entered India?’: Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH 

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Tags: Diesel price todayfuel crisis India 2026fuel shortage India newsIndia fuel supply issuepetrol diesel price today IndiaPetrol price todaypetrol price today cities Indiapetrol pump fight Madhya Pradeshpetrol pump viral video Indiapetrol queue violence Indiapetrol shortage chaos IndiaSiddharthnagar petrol pump clash

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

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Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

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