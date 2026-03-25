Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

A routine wait at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh spiralled into chaos after a long queue for fuel turned violent, with people exchanging punches and kicks in full public view. The clash, reportedly triggered by an argument over who should go first, quickly escalated as tempers flared amid the ongoing rush for fuel.

Eyewitnesses said the situation turned tense within minutes, leading to a full-blown brawl that caused panic at the spot. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the intensity of the scuffle as bystanders looked on.

Petrol Pump Fight at Madhya Pradesh Amid Fuel Shortage: Viral Video

In Siddharthnagar, Madhya Pradesh, a long queue at a petrol pump for refuelling suddenly turned into a dispute. An argument broke out among people over “first come, first served,” which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

MP: Panic ensued in Chaubaradhira of Dewas district following a rumor, leading to shoving and physical altercations among people vying to be the first to obtain fuel at a petrol pump; in response, Collector Rituraj Singh appealed to the general public to disregard such rumors.… pic.twitter.com/rNJoYutSUG — NewsX World (@NewsX) March 25, 2026







Angry individuals began hitting each other with punches and kicks, leading to chaos at the scene. Police arrived after being informed, brought the situation under control, and have started an investigation.

Why are Petrol Supply Issues Affecting Locals?

The incident reflects a growing concern among residents regarding adequate petrol supplies in the region. From two wheelers to four wheelers, everyone is facing extended queues at various fuel stations, with many reporting that petrol stations were running low on stock, exacerbating the frustrations of those needing fuel for their vehicles. As the shortage persisted, the stress among consumers heightened, resulting in the altercation.

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) New Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Chennai 100.80 92.39 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Ahmedabad 94.48 90.16 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.73 87.81 Noida 94.77 87.89 Gurugram 95.44 87.90 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Patna 106.11 91.77

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