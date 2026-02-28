1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Dr. Vikas Agrawal, Asia’s leading ENT surgeon.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Mumbai will host India’s first International Sleep Surgery Conference (ISSS2026) from February 20–22, 2026, at JW Marriott Sahar. Chaired by Dr Vikas Agrawal, called the ‘father of sleep surgery’ in India, this landmark three- day event features global experts in sleep medicine to address one of the most silent epidemics of modern times; sleep apnea, which affects a staggering one third of Indians. Given the importance of the subject, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India will inaugurate the conference and highlight why ‘sleep health’ is an important public health and policy issue.

The three-day conference aims to spotlight three big growing medical and public health concerns

Sleep apnea is extremely dangerous but easily treatable if diagnosed early.

The lifetime burden of sleep apnea indicates that this condition leads to everything from heart disease to cancer to road safety concerns linked to excessive daytime sleepiness to divorces. This can be easily prevented if treated early and insurance companies cover all treatment modalities for sleep apnea.

Snoring is a sensitive subject. Families can now use technology to detect snoring, sleep apnea and seek intervention early.

The inaugural event will also feature prominent voices in ENT including Padmashri Dr. Milind Kirtane and Padmashri Dr. Kameswaran. Global experts such as Dr. Maria Suurna (Miami), President of the International Sleep Surgery Society (ISSS) will throw light on insurance practices in the US.

Ahead of the conference, Dr Vikas Agrawal said, “Insurance coverage for basic OSA surgery is fragmented. Given how destructive sleep apnea is, and the pace of medical advancements, it is important that treatment be covered by all policies. – for eg. in patients who cannot tolerate CPAP- a tongue based pace maker is available in developed countries, should be made available in India- it is important for families to be able to reach out for a cure. A simple day care procedure to cure sleep apnea can make a massive difference to people’s daily lives and prevent dangerous diseases from taking hold.”

Beyond surgical advancements, the conference seeks to encourage wider awareness, early diagnosis, and collaborative policy discussions to address sleep apnea as a growing public health concern in India.