Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 02:03:13 IST

The AI-powered platform, founded by CEO Pallav Tamaskar and Founder Prithvi Damera, automates 80 percent of marketing execution and is already used by customers in the US, India, and the Middle East.

New Delhi [India], February 19: Turgo.ai, an AI-powered marketing execution platform developed in India, today announced its official global launch and the close of a $1M pre-seed funding round from a select group of senior executives in tech, retail, and finance. This launch positions Turgo.ai as a leader in the new category of autonomous marketing execution, starting a movement to turn every marketer into a “super marketer.”

Founded by a team of seasoned marketing and technology leaders, Turgo.ai automates up to 80% of end-to-end marketing tasks that have traditionally required significant manual effort and a fragmented stack of tools. The platform operates through a coordinated network of AI agents that execute marketing activities across the full funnel without requiring human coordination between each step.

How Turgo.ai Works: A Coordinated Network of AI Agents

The platform’s core capabilities cover six areas of marketing execution:

1. Outbound Campaign Execution: Builds, sequences, and sends targeted outbound campaigns across email and LinkedIn, personalizing at scale.

2. AI Voice Calling: Deploys voice agents that engage, qualify, and route prospects through defined conversation flows.

3. Inbound Lead Qualification: Immediately scores, enriches, and qualifies leads from any source, routing high-value prospects to sales without delay.

4. Paid Media Optimization: Monitors and adjusts paid campaigns in real time, making bid and budget decisions based on performance signals.

5. RevOps Automation: Connects marketing activity to sales pipeline automatically, updating CRM records and managing deal stage progression.

6. Social Selling: Operates LinkedIn outreach and engagement programs at scale, nurturing relationships through automated sequences.

“We’re not just building a tool; we’re starting a movement that was born in India and is built for the world,” said Pallav Tamaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of Turgo.ai. “For too long, marketers have been bogged down by the manual, repetitive tasks that consume their time and budget. We’ve assembled a team of operators who have lived this pain to build the solution we wished we had. This funding from fellow industry leaders is a powerful validation of our approach.”

The founding team’s credibility is a key differentiator. Pallav Tamaskar, CEO, is a Fortune 500-trained CMO with nearly 20 years of experience, complemented by Founder Prithvi Damera, a B2B and tech expert with over 15 years of experience. The wider team of nearly 50 includes talent from some of the top companies in the B2B and B2C space.

Since its MVP launch in Q4 2025, Turgo.ai has already demonstrated strong product-market fit with over 30 pilot customers across the US, India, and the Middle East.

“The marketing landscape is more complex than ever,” said Prithvi Damera, Founder of Turgo.ai. “Our platform simplifies that complexity by automating the ‘how’ so marketers can focus on the ‘why.’ We’re giving them the power to execute campaigns at a scale and speed that was previously impossible, and we are proud to have engineered this capability right here in India.”

To celebrate the launch, Turgo.ai is offering exclusive access to the first 50 users who sign up. Others will be invited to join a waitlist.

About Turgo.ai

Turgo.ai is an AI-powered marketing execution platform that automates up to 80% of end-to-end marketing tasks. Headquartered in India, Turgo.ai serves customers globally and is on a mission to create a world of “super marketers.”

Media Contact:

Anudeep Devata
COO
anudeep@growstack.ai

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:03 AM IST
QUICK LINKS