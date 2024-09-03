Taiwan Steps Up Enforcement Against Chinese Corporations Illegally Hiring Local Talent

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) revealed on Tuesday that Chinese state-invested companies have been operating illegal offices in Taiwan.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) revealed on Tuesday that Chinese state-invested companies have been operating illegal offices in Taiwan. Their aim has been to acquire valuable business secrets and recruit local technology experts. This revelation follows a series of high-profile raids raising concerns about espionage and the protection of Taiwan’s technological advancements.

Coordinated Raids and Findings

Between August 19 and August 30, MJIB agents, supported by district prosecutors’ offices in Taipei, Shilin, New Taipei, and Hsinchu, conducted a coordinated series of raids on offices linked to eight Chinese corporations suspected of engaging in illicit activities. A total of 135 agents were mobilized to visit 30 locations and conduct 65 interrogations. The operation uncovered a sophisticated network of companies receiving funds from Chinese state-run organizations, which were then transferred to Taiwan.

Impact on High-Tech Industries

These funds were primarily used to support research and development in key high-tech areas, including semiconductor technology, 5G networks, satellite communications, and green energy. The MJIB highlighted that the recruitment of Taiwanese engineers by these firms poses a severe threat to the local technology industry, potentially undermining Taiwan’s competitive edge in these critical fields.

Specific Case: China National Nuclear Corporation

One of the companies under investigation, affiliated with the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, had established a subsidiary in Taiwan specifically to attract research and development specialists. This subsidiary managed to recruit nearly a hundred experts, reflecting a targeted effort to gather crucial technological information.

Disguised Funding and Infiltration Tactics

The MJIB’s investigation revealed that several Chinese firms used funding from Chinese or overseas sources, disguising it as Taiwanese investment to evade scrutiny and detection. The operation’s findings underscore the growing concerns about industrial espionage and the infiltration of Taiwan’s technology sector by foreign entities.

Government’s Response and Future Measures

The Taiwanese government has become increasingly vigilant about protecting its technological assets and has called for enhanced measures to prevent similar breaches in the future. The case highlights the need for robust safeguards against espionage and the importance of maintaining vigilance in the face of sophisticated infiltration tactics.

Ongoing Investigation and National Security

As the investigation continues, the MJIB and other Taiwanese authorities are expected to intensify their efforts to safeguard national security and preserve the integrity of the country’s high-tech industries.

(WITH IPUTS FROM ANI)

