Monday, December 16, 2024
we-woman

Visa-Free Travel To Russia For Indian Tourists By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

By March 2025, Indian tourists may be able to travel to Russia without a visa following a bilateral agreement between India and Russia. Moscow has seen a rise in Indian visitors, with over 60,000 traveling to the city in 2023. The unified e-visa system launched in August 2023 also makes travel easier for Indians visiting Russia.

Indian tourists may soon be able to travel to Russia without the need for a visa, thanks to a bilateral agreement between Russia and India discussed in June 2024. This new development is expected to come into effect by March 2025, giving Indian citizens a chance to explore Russia without the usual visa-related hurdles. Currently, Indian visitors require a visa based on their travel purpose, such as tourism, business, work, student, or humanitarian reasons.

The move to relax visa requirements is seen as part of efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries. Moscow, in particular, has witnessed a steady surge in the number of visitors from India. In the first half of 2024, around 28,500 Indian travelers visited Moscow, marking a 1.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023. Many of these visits were for business purposes. As Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, explained, India was a top-ranking country for non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) tourists in 2023, with over 60,000 visitors, a 26% increase from the previous year.

In fact, India ranked third in terms of business tourists to Moscow in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the strong and time-tested relationship between the two nations. Moscow authorities view India as one of the priority markets for tourism, which is driving these efforts to make travel easier and more convenient for Indian visitors.

What is visa-free travel?

Visa-free travel allows individuals to enter a country without the need to obtain a visa beforehand. Instead, travelers can simply present their passport upon arrival. This streamlined process saves both time and money, removing the need for visa-related expenses. Currently, Indian passport holders have the benefit of visa-free access to 62 countries globally.

Unified E-Visa System

Since August 2023, India has been part of Russia’s unified e-visa (UEV) system, making it easier for citizens to visit for personal, business, or tourist purposes. The e-visa is processed in approximately four days and is a single-entry visa valid across the entire Russian Federation. The UEV is available to citizens from 55 countries, including India.

To apply for a UEV, Indian nationals must visit the Consular Division of the Russian Embassy or the nearest Russian Consulate, and appointments can be booked through the official online portal (http://new_delhi.kdmid.ru/). It is important to note that all submitted documents must match the details entered in the online registration system, as discrepancies will lead to the rejection of the application. Additionally, each reserved appointment can only process one set of documents at a time.

