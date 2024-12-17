Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To 80,600

Benchmark Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading lower on Tuesday, influenced by mixed global market trends.

By 1 PM, the BSE Sensex had fallen by 770.94 points, or 0.94%, to 80,977.63, while the Nifty 50 stood at 24,432.70, down 235.55 points, or 0.95%.

Around 12:30 PM, only four stocks—Adani Ports & SEZ (up 0.79%), ITC, Tata Motors, and HUL—were in the green. Meanwhile, losses were led by Bharti Airtel (down 2.66%), followed by Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

On the Nifty 50 index, only eight stocks were trading higher. Cipla led the gains (up 1.13%), followed by ITC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Apollo Hospitals, and Tata Motors. On the other hand, losses were driven by Shriram Finance (down 3.51%), Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindalco Industries.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index was the biggest loser, down 1.05%, followed by the Bank Nifty and Oil & Gas indices, which fell by 1.04% and 0.3%, respectively. The Auto, Metal, Consumer Durables, IT, and Pharma indices also saw declines, while the FMCG and Healthcare indices showed some gains.

The broader market indices were also in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling by 0.04% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropping by 0.03%.

SENSEX IN RED

